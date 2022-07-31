ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qH0S_0gzkTLGy00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play.

Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and other artists in CSRA and worldwide.

The play will be on August 6. The film festival is August 18th-20th.

John and Zirzeria Beveridge joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the stage play and the book, The Devil is a Liar.

More Info:

www.picturesoflife.net
https://filmfreeway.com/ChristianGeorgiaFilmFestival

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus. The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing. Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Back to school events and giveaways Aug. 6

CSRA (WFXG) - There are several back-to-school events and school supply giveaways across the CSRA. Trenton, S.C. - Local churches are supplying a back-to school event in Trenton to help parents and children in the community. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettis Academy Park in Trenton. There will be a school supply giveaway, food, fun and live music by DJ Hot.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Giving Your Best: Mike Patton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Michael Patton is known as “the glue” that holds together MCG’s Healthy Grandparent program. That program helps grandparents who, for a variety of circumstances, are raising their grandchildren, not only stay healthy but stay together. Mike’s compassion leads to advocacy for the grandparents, as well as the children who rely on them… […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Society
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Christian#Performance Info#Liar#Musicians#Gospel#Nexstar Media Inc
columbiacountymag.com

Sip, Toss, Enjoy

A local food blogger shares some of her favorite summertime recipes for drinks, salads and a no-cook dessert. Food blogger Katelyn Youngblood grew up learning to cook from her mother, grandparents Nona and Pop, and great-grandmother Mammaw. Even her great-uncle Richard taught her childhood self how to make a cheesecake....
DEARING, GA
WJBF

Bell Auditorium renovation plans moving forward

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Coliseum Authority officials said changes to the Bell will include a new grand lobby on Seventh Street, with more concessions as well as men’s and women’s restrooms on both sides of the venue. The BMW Club will be expanded – giving people direct access to the bowl. ” It will […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
WJBF

Hundreds in McDuffie County ready for school

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of McDuffie County families got a jump start on going back to school. Coolie Myrick’s 15th Annual Back to School Drive brought out several kids for some fun as classes start back. This year, students heard an inspiring message from Richmond County Solicitor Omeeka Loggins. They also played games, took […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor-elect hosts food truck Friday for families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson used to host ‘Friday Wind Down’ outside his office in Hephzibah, but he decided to change the name and theme. Now it’s a chance for families in the community to come together for a day of fun. We got a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Domestic Violence: Digital Safety

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Each month, I write an article on important topics as they pertain to domestic violence. This month, I’m focusing on digital safety and how to protect ones footprint while online as well as on social media. Shortly after escaping from the grips of my, now, ex-husband, I would often get notifications […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy