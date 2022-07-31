Christian Georgia Film Festival headed to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A small nonprofit theatre company will soon put on a comedy gospel play.

Pictures of Life will put on its next play, The Devil is a Liar, at the Jabez Theater. Funds from the event will support the first-ever Christian Georgia Film Festival. The festival helps showcase talented filmmakers, musicians, and other artists in CSRA and worldwide.

The play will be on August 6. The film festival is August 18th-20th.

John and Zirzeria Beveridge joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the stage play and the book, The Devil is a Liar.

More Info:

www.picturesoflife.net

https://filmfreeway.com/ChristianGeorgiaFilmFestival

