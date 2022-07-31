England v South Africa: Coach Matthew Mott says series defeat is a 'line in the sand' for hosts

www.bbc.co.uk
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford
Brentford are on the verge of signing Mikkel Damsgaard in a deal expected to be worth €15m with add-ons.
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement on personal terms with Marc Cucurella as Manchester City set to miss out on their top left-back target.
BBC
Marcus Tavernier: Bournemouth sign Middlesbrough midfielder on five-year deal
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m. The 23-year-old scored 18 goals in 155 games for Boro, having made his debut for the club in 2017. Tavernier, who has signed a five-year deal, can play in midfield,...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno completes £8m transfer to Fulham from Arsenal
The German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract. The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8m for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20m when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.
BBC
Good Friday Agreement: What is it?
The funeral of Northern Ireland's former First Minister Lord Trimble - one of the key people involved with the Good Friday agreement - took place on Monday. The historic peace deal has been in the spotlight because of the UK's departure from the European Union (EU). What is the Good...
BBC
Funding for long Covid scandalous, says Scottish Labour
The Scottish government has been criticised over the level of funding it has allocated for the treatment of long Covid. Scottish Labour has described the £10m to be spent over three years as "scandalous". However, ministers insist it will be targeted to where it will make the biggest difference.
BBC
Space debris Australia: Piece of SpaceX capsule crashes to Earth in field
When Mick Miners, a farmer in New South Wales, Australia, first saw a large black object sticking out of the ground in a remote part of his land, he thought it was a dead tree. But on closer inspection - and verification from experts - he learned it had fallen...
An ode to the most meaningless preseason trophies of 2022
The biggest goal for any player in their career, besides, you know, fame and fortune, is winning trophies. Lifting silverware is the easiest way to write your name into the history books, to forever endear yourself to your side’s supporters, to make yourself immortal. But every preseason, that old axiom is put to the test. As teams go through the paces and prepare for their regular seasons, many find, somewhat surprisingly, that they are awarded a gigantic trophy after scoring more goals than the other team in a rather meaningless friendly match. The scenes that ensue are memorably awkward. All the signs and sounds...
