Stanley C. Suffridge, age 78, of Jamestown

Jonica Moran, age 64, of Somerset
Jonica Moran, age 64, of Somerset, KY passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at residence. She was born on Monday, October 28, 1957, in Reading,Ohio. Mother – Janna Kelsey Moran, who has preceded her in death. Father – George Moran, who has preceded her in death. She is...
Susan Downey, age 63, of Jamestown
Susan Downey, of Jamestown, passed away at her home, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was 63 years of age. Born October 26, 1958, she was a daughter of Mildred Ingram Downey Royalty, and the late Terry Downey. Susan enjoyed photography and loved animals. Survivors include two daughters, Jessica (and Jeffrey)...
RC Schools planning to gather donations for flood relief next week
The Russell County School District is planning to gather donations for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts next week. Superintendent Michael Ford said the school district will be collecting both monetary donations and food and supplies specific to individual needs that the eastern Kentucky school districts have shared. These donations will...
Womack excited to be part of SES family
Last week on local news we told you about a couple of new assistant principals within the local school district. Today, we hear from Faith Womack, the newest assistant principal at Salem Elementary School on her new endeavor, her path to Salem from Russell County Middle School and more…. Womack,...
August 2022
A possible fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area on Lake Cumberland led to its closure on Friday, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. A sign was posted outside the […]. The death toll from the flooding in eastern Kentucky last week continues to...
127 Yard Sale begins this week
The annual 127 Yard Sale begins this week, making its way from Michigan to Alabama with Russell County serving as a mid-way point for the world’s longest yard sale. While the annual yard sale doesn’t officially get underway until Thursday, many people have already begun selling along the highway.
Gift card benefit organized by local teen Ben Jones underway for EKY flood victims
One Russell County teen has taken it upon himself to oversee a gift card benefit for the victims of the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Russell County High School Sophomore Ben Jones, age 15, and his family decided to start the benefit upon learning that Ben’s sister, Morgan, an incoming freshman at the University of Kentucky, has a roommate from Floyd County, one of the hard hit areas of the state. While that family and their property has been spared, many of their neighbors were not as fortunate and the stories and images passed to the Jones family from Floyd County prompted the move to begin the benefit.
The Tooth Booth a drop-off point for supplies for EKY
One Russell Springs business has a deep connection with eastern Kentucky and with the devastating floods decimating much of the area last week, Dr. Shana Hughes and her mother, Ramona, from The Tooth Booth, who are from Letcher and Pike counties, wanted to step up and help their home area.
57 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in Russell County last week. Looking at case totals from neighboring counties, Pulaski County reported 126 cases, Wayne County reported 85, Adair County 55, Casey County 54, Clinton County 34, and Cumberland County 33. Looking at hospitalizations in the...
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
Russell County yellow in new COVID map; no more green counties
Russell County is in the yellow category on the new COVID-19 community level map as the entire state is now either yellow or red. Russell County’s yellow level indicates a medium level of community spread. Pulaski, Wayne, Clinton and Cumberland counties are all in the red category on the...
Possible fungus infestation at Pulaski Co. beach on Lake Cumberland
A possible fungus infestation at the Pulaski County Park beach area on Lake Cumberland led to its closure on Friday, according to a report in the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. A sign was posted outside the beach area on Friday afternoon, stating that the beach was temporarily closed. Stuart Spillman, Environmental...
2 FFA students participate in leadership program at UK
Russell County FFA Chapter President Bryanna Smith and vice president Abby Wolford recently represented Russell County at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Institute for Future Agriculture Leaders program held at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The program consisted of a five-day conference that exposed attendees to college life and explored...
Steve Wariner inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Russell County native Steve Wariner was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Tuesday morning. Wariner was part of a group inducted yesterday that included Shania Twain, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, and David Malloy. Wariner was inducted in the veteran songwriter-artist category.
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
Russell Springs woman arrested on drug charge Monday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on a drug-related charge by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening, according to jail records. Felecia Nicole Bunch, age 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second degree, drug unspecified, by Deputy Nathan Ginn and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Brockman retires from County Clerk job, Glover appointed
Sue Popplewell Brockman announced her retirement Monday morning, and Russell County Judge Executive Gary Robertson appointed County Clerk-Elect Patti Glover as the new county clerk. Glover won a crowded Republican primary in May and is unopposed in the November general election. Glover spoke to WJRS News after she was sworn-in...
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Tourism office could see added revenue in 2023
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission met in special session on Tuesday with one lone item on the agenda, but the item has the potential for substantial results for the local tourism industry. Tourism Director Danielle Wilson detailed the meeting with WJRS NEWS…. The amended ordinance will be presented before the...
