BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
After the pain of the Sonics’ exit, when will Seattle be an NBA city again?
It was bedlam. Unlike any moment the city had seen in more than a decade. When Kevin Durant, then playing for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, came out onto the hardwood at KeyArena in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle on 5 October 2018, you couldn’t hear yourself shout in ecstasy. You could only hear the roar of the whole crowd, which included many Seattle luminaries, from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the rapper Macklemore, deafening and raucous all at once.
Warriors reveal new jerseys — and they look suspiciously familiar
The blue and yellow combination is not unique to the Warriors.
Warriors respond to death of Bill Russell: 'Trailblazer. Icon. Greatest champ in basketball'
"Basketball has lost the greatest champion in the history of the game and I've lost a friend."
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Former Head Coach of Utah Jazz Selling Salt Lake City Mansion for $12.75 Million
Quin Snyder is parting with his mansion in Salt Lake City as he exited from Utah Jazz after serving eight years as the NBA team’s head coach. In June, the Jazz announced Will Hardy will replace Mr. Snyder as the team’s head coach. “After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward,” Mr. Snyder said in a news release at that time.
This Clippers-Jazz Trade Sends Mike Conley To Los Angeles
The Utah Jazz have made the postseason in six consecutive years, as they have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA throughout the regular season. However, after multiple disappointing exits from the postseason, they have decided to shake things up. Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson is currently a free agent, and I think that the New York Knicks should him. The seven-time NBA All-Star played for the Boston Celtics last season, and he had the best years of his career playing for the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Bulls and Dragic finalize $2.9 million, 1-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday. The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on...
Former NY Giants Star Antonio Pierce Selling a Swell SoCal Home for $3M
Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker coach Antonio Pierce is passing along his offseason home in Palos Verdes Estates, CA, for $2,998,000. The 43-year-old picked up the coastal abode for $1,649,000 in 2018, during his time serving as linebacker coach for Arizona State University. Should the former linebacker secure...
