Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent

On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

After the pain of the Sonics’ exit, when will Seattle be an NBA city again?

It was bedlam. Unlike any moment the city had seen in more than a decade. When Kevin Durant, then playing for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, came out onto the hardwood at KeyArena in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle on 5 October 2018, you couldn’t hear yourself shout in ecstasy. You could only hear the roar of the whole crowd, which included many Seattle luminaries, from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the rapper Macklemore, deafening and raucous all at once.
SEATTLE, WA
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Former Head Coach of Utah Jazz Selling Salt Lake City Mansion for $12.75 Million

Quin Snyder is parting with his mansion in Salt Lake City as he exited from Utah Jazz after serving eight years as the NBA team’s head coach. In June, the Jazz announced Will Hardy will replace Mr. Snyder as the team’s head coach. “After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward,” Mr. Snyder said in a news release at that time.
FOX Sports

Bulls and Dragic finalize $2.9 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday. The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement. The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on...
CHICAGO, IL

