ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 cyclists dead, 3 injured after being hit by SUV during Make-A-Wish race

By TEDDY GRANT via
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
abc13.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Motorious

1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan

Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
MICHIGAN STATE
insideedition.com

Michigan Woman Says She Didn't Realize She Had a Bullet in Her Head

A Michigan woman unknowingly had a bullet in her head for almost a week and says she has “no recollection” of how it got there, according to the New York Post. Mary Volz, 58, went to the hospital with a mysterious head wound, but was only diagnosed with COVID-19 due to chest pain and trouble breathing, she shared with the outlet.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Suv#Make A Wish#Accident
The Associated Press

Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin was the final witness for the prosecution, which has rested in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver who faces negligent homicide and other charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Prosecutors have argued that Zhukovskyy, 26, who had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that day, repeatedly swerved back and forth before the head-on crash and told police he caused it. But his attorney blames the lead biker, saying he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the truck while driving drunk. Albert “Woody” Mazza, president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, had a blood alcohol level well above New Hampshire’s legal limit of 0.08%, said defense attorney Steve Mirkin.
RANDOLPH, NH
The Associated Press

Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park. Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS LA

Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica on Friday

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Santa Monica on Friday. The initial scene unfolded at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening at the Santa Monica Library on Santa Monica Boulevard, where authorities were informed of a stabbing that occurred in the area. They found 46-year-old Rimond Esmaeil Blandi, who had been stabbed multiple times, dead at the scene in the north courtyard of the library.According to Santa Monica Police Department detectives, Blandi had been stabbed twice by Quade Larry Colbert, 34, who had fled from the scene. They identified both men as homeless. He was located and arrested Sunday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. Colbert was being held on $2 million bail. Officers noted that this was the first homicide of the year in Santa Monica. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
Road & Track

Video Shows Honda SUV Wrecking McLaren 570s on Woodward Ave

A Honda SUV in southeast Michigan smashed into a highly modified McLaren 570s while making a Michigan Left in early July. Thanks to the wonders of modern in-car cameras, we're able to watch how the accident unfolded. According to the video description, this accident took place on July 7 at...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy