2 cyclists dead, 3 injured after being hit by SUV during Make-A-Wish race

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan
Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
MSP find meth on Northern Michigan man sleeping in unregistered car in Walmart parking lot
HARING TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man is facing a long list of charges after Michigan State Police found him sleeping in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend with meth in his car. Randy Lee Smith of Manton has been charged with one count each of...
Michigan Woman Says She Didn't Realize She Had a Bullet in Her Head
A Michigan woman unknowingly had a bullet in her head for almost a week and says she has “no recollection” of how it got there, according to the New York Post. Mary Volz, 58, went to the hospital with a mysterious head wound, but was only diagnosed with COVID-19 due to chest pain and trouble breathing, she shared with the outlet.
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica on Friday
Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Santa Monica on Friday. The initial scene unfolded at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening at the Santa Monica Library on Santa Monica Boulevard, where authorities were informed of a stabbing that occurred in the area. They found 46-year-old Rimond Esmaeil Blandi, who had been stabbed multiple times, dead at the scene in the north courtyard of the library.According to Santa Monica Police Department detectives, Blandi had been stabbed twice by Quade Larry Colbert, 34, who had fled from the scene. They identified both men as homeless. He was located and arrested Sunday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. Colbert was being held on $2 million bail. Officers noted that this was the first homicide of the year in Santa Monica.
Video Shows Honda SUV Wrecking McLaren 570s on Woodward Ave
A Honda SUV in southeast Michigan smashed into a highly modified McLaren 570s while making a Michigan Left in early July. Thanks to the wonders of modern in-car cameras, we're able to watch how the accident unfolded. According to the video description, this accident took place on July 7 at...
