Susan Downey, age 63, of Jamestown

One Russell County teen has taken it upon himself to oversee a gift card benefit for the victims of the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Russell County High School Sophomore Ben Jones, age 15, and his family decided to start the benefit upon learning that Ben’s sister, Morgan, an incoming freshman at the University of Kentucky, has a roommate from Floyd County, one of the hard hit areas of the state. While that family and their property has been spared, many of their neighbors were not as fortunate and the stories and images passed to the Jones family from Floyd County prompted the move to begin the benefit.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO