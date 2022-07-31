Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala

Read on www.brproud.com
Related
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to be declared as a Purple Heart City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Friday the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be designated a Purple Heart City and Parish on Aug. 10. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is still active and was created...
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputy injured on the job in 2021 presented with award
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A year after a serious injury while on the job, an Assumption Parish deputy was presented with an award. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association presented Lieutenant Reid Andras with the Bob Buckley Award. The award is given to those who are injured critically or killed while conducting official duties.
brproud.com
LSU Ag Center receives $1M for bioproducts, bioprocessing research expansion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1 million grant was awarded to the LSU Ag Center for bioproducts and bioprocessing research equipment. The grant awarded by the Louisiana Board of Regents will allow researchers to access 12 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment to support engineering and chemistry, according to LSU Ag Center.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
brproud.com
Back to School: West Feliciana Parish School District celebrates new school, makes safety upgrades
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish 2022-2023 school year is ringing in many changes. West Feliciana Parish School District Superintendent Hollis Milton said he is most excited about Baines Elementary School moving to a brand new building. “This school is replacing the old Baines Elementary, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Back to School: Zachary schools upgrade safety features ahead of 1st day of class
ZACHARY, La. (BPROUD) — The Zachary school district will be welcoming students back onto its campuses next week. Superintendent Scott Devillier says they’ve been planning for students’ return. “Well…. we always put safety first,” said Devillier. Devillier explained that they use the summer break to...
brproud.com
New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
brproud.com
IDEA Bridge Academy and College Prep kickoff school year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Wednesday was IDEA Bridge Academy and College Preparatory’s first day of the 2022-2023 school year. School officials said IDEA Bridge College Preparatory will be adding the 10th grade level to continue to serve students. The campus will grow to hold grades K-12. In addition, the school was able to add a softball team.
brproud.com
How Bridge Center for Hope helps those in crisis in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With East Baton Rouge on pace to break yet another record for overdose deaths, Executive Director of the Bridge Center for Hope Charlotte Claiborne is reminding the public that there is help. “We’re open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
$198.5M invested into Donaldsonville plant for carbon emissions reduction
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An ammonia production plant in Donaldsonville is set to receive $198.5 million to reduce carbon emissions, according to a Friday announcement from the governor. Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement said CF Industries plans to use the money to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit...
brproud.com
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Port Allen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K on Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana Lottery...
brproud.com
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
brproud.com
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
brproud.com
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police Chief makes a splash during National Night Out Against Crime event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – During the local National Night Out Against Crime event, which was held in Baton Rouge Tuesday (August 2) evening, local Police Chief Murphy Paul volunteered to get into a dunking booth, and it wasn’t long before he made a splash. The fact that...
brproud.com
WBRSO: Think before sharing children’s back-to-school photos online
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As students in West Baton Rouge Parish head back to the classrooms on Monday, the sheriff’s office is reminding parents to keep their child’s personal information limited on social media. “Back-to-school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal...
brproud.com
Hundreds of catfish seized from illegal fishing on Mississippi River
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited five men for illegally catching over 600 catfish in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. According to LDWF, agents were on patrol when they made contact with five men on the Mississippi River levee...
Comments / 0