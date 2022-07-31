Phil Mickelson has 2 reasons why LIV Golf works. Neither is about money.

golf.com
Related
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot
Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model. Maybe she wasn't joking, though... The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado. The talent is there... Sports fans appreciated it.
MSNBC
Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL・
'Do It For The Saudi Royal Family': Phil Mickelson Cops Brutal Heckle At Rebel LIV Golf Event
Former world number two, Phil Mickelson was hilariously heckled about his ties to the Saudi Arabian Royal Family as he teed off at the controversial LIV Golf event. Perhaps one of the most high-profile names to switch to the Saudi Arabian-backed tour, the American was set to make his first tee of the day when he was met with some choice words.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaquille O’Neal Remembers How He Spent an Entire Lakers Paycheck in a Single Summer of ‘Super Floss Mode’
When you're earning massive amounts of money, it's easy to let your spending go a bit overboard. Shaquille O'Neal experienced that reality firsthand. The post Shaquille O’Neal Remembers How He Spent an Entire Lakers Paycheck in a Single Summer of ‘Super Floss Mode’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
So, Is the LIV Golf Product Any Good? Here's an Analysis After Three Events
Its disruption to the sport is obvious. But how is the startup doing as an actual golf event? Bob Harig, who has covered all three so far, offers an analysis.
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a “gold rush” for players. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy. Stenson was made aware during his news conference of a report in The Daily Telegraph, later matched by Golf Digest, that Luke Donald would be Europe’s captain.
Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster's LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000. Welcome to golf’s new era. Stenson won by two...
Golf.com
No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events
With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Golf.com
The hilarious story behind how Tony Finau marks his golf balls
When it comes to his kids, Tony Finau doesn’t play favorites off the course. But on the course? That’s an entirely different story. As Finau was wrapping his second consecutive PGA Tour win on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, cameras zoomed in to reveal the initials “SF” on his golf ball. While some pros mark their ball with dots or lines, Finau prefers to keep it in the family.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Comments / 0