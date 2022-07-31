Woes continue for Tigers, who lose 3-of-4 in Toronto

www.themorningsun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
Report: White Sox interested in Tigers' left-hander Andrew Chafin
The White Sox are interested in trading for Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The front office has reported their interest in acquiring bullpen talent to enhance pitching staff already this season. The bullpen, as of this writing, ranks 18th in bullpen ERA (4.03) and 20th in bullpen totaled WHIP (1.32).
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart sitting Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 201 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .494 OPS,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
What is the hardest MLB ballpark to hit a home run in?
For most sports, home-field advantage comes from the people in the seats or favorable weather forecasts. In baseball, the field itself can be a factor. Major League Baseball features 30 teams with 30 unique ballparks. While the infield and pitching dimensions are uniform across the sport, organizations get to control the layouts of their outfield. Whether its short porches, deep alleys or even Green Monsters, no two MLB stadiums are identical.
MLB・
Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson delivers 'welcome to the NFL' moment for Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson wasn't sure what to expect. Before heading into his first ever NFL training camp, the Detroit Lions rookie wondered what it feel like to put on full pads again and hit the practice fields at 8:30 a.m. for three weeks straight with his new teammates. Now, halfway through, Hutchinson said it's been "pretty smooth. "
Yardbarker
Angels use 5-run 8th inning to rally past Rangers
Luis Rengifo's two-out, two-run double capped a five-run eighth inning to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-7 comeback victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels trailed 7-4 going into the bottom of the eighth but rallied against the Rangers' bullpen with three...
Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0