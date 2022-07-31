Woes continue for Tigers, who lose 3-of-4 in Toronto

For most sports, home-field advantage comes from the people in the seats or favorable weather forecasts. In baseball, the field itself can be a factor. Major League Baseball features 30 teams with 30 unique ballparks. While the infield and pitching dimensions are uniform across the sport, organizations get to control the layouts of their outfield. Whether its short porches, deep alleys or even Green Monsters, no two MLB stadiums are identical.

