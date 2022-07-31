Panthers Get Extra Veteran Depth with Del Zotto Signing

thehockeywriters.com
NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames met with Jonathan Huberdeau to potentially talk an extension. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins know they have to clear cap space. How will they do it?. There are updates on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews out of Chicago and how likely is...
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
Capitals Will Be Just Fine Without Backstrom
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery this offseason, which is a rather complicated procedure. The 34-year-old is coming off a 47-game campaign in 2021-22, with 6 goals and 25 assists, and is expected to miss most of, if not all, of the regular season in 2022-23. Backstrom...
4 Maple Leafs Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In any season, there are always going to be players that are going to be heavily scrutinized. With the Toronto Maple Leafs, that scrutiny is even more magnified given the fan base and attention from the mainstream media. Even though there have been bright spots in a player’s career, it’s...
Senators Minimize Risk with Mathieu Joseph Contract
In a good piece of news for Ottawa Senators fans, Mathieu Joseph has a new contract. In an offseason that has seen major acquisitions, a big contract, and some smaller moves, this comes at a time when it has been a little quiet from Pierre Dorion and camp. Locking Joseph up now is a bit of a gamble as his sample size is small with this team, but the contract provides solid value.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
New York Rangers offseason changes led by Vincent Trocheck and relying on kids
The New York Rangers have had a decent offseason to date. No more major moves are expected, at least in the form of free agent signings. All in all, GM Chris Drury made 9 key signings with 4 of them being unrestricted free agents that were not here last season. He also let 6 of his own unrestricted free agents walk and made two trades.
Lightning’s 4 Best Contracts for the 2022-23 Season
As a team perennially pressed against the cap ceiling, the Tampa Bay Lightning have developed a reputation as a team that can get creative in order to retain their most important core players. This has included aggressively shedding salary, using draft picks to encourage teams to take on additional salary in trades, pulling unexpected starting gems from minor deals, and even skirting the line of the long-time injury reserve rule.
Heat linked to former All-NBA big man
The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target
One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
Panthers’ Luostarinen Extension Shows He Earned His Roster Spot
The Florida Panthers made some progress on re-signing their restricted free agents this past offseason. One of those key pieces was getting back forward Eetu Luostarinen on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. This last season helped establish himself as their fourth-line center with his regular season and playoff performances.
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Paul Stastny
One of the bigger names who remain on the free agent market is Paul Stastny. While the 36-year-old is no longer the offensive star he was in his early days with the Colorado Avalanche, he has proven to still be a solid secondary scorer while maintaining his impressive defensive awareness. In 71 games last season as a member of the Winnipeg Jets, he produced 21 goals and 45 points.
Making Sense of the Phil Kessel to Edmonton Oilers Rumors
Over the last few days, Phil Kessel heading to the Edmonton Oilers chatter has gotten louder. There hasn’t been confirmation from the organization that anyone has talked to Kessel’s agent, nor suggestions by the player that he’s looking at Edmonton, but some reputable insiders are putting the pieces together and calling Kessel-to-Edmonton a good fit.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Waivers, Douglas, Matthews & Rielly
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the pattern the Maple Leafs have fallen into by losing its depth players just before the season starts. I wonder what players I’ve been writing about recently simply won’t be with the organization when the start of the season rolls around.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share a rumor that there’s interest in Jesse Puljujärvi from the Edmonton Oilers. Second, I’ll accept a suggestion from THW regular reader (nor) to make a note about the team’s goaltending. Third, I’ll...
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK OF THE DETROIT RED WINGS
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division. Next up, the Detroit Red Wings.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
