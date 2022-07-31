Lakers Past and Present React to Passing of NBA Icon Bill Russell

The Lakers family pays their respects to the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

On Sunday morning, NBA fans were greeted with the saddening news that the great Bill Russell had passed away at age 88. Russell, one of the greatest players to ever player, left an indelible mark on the NBA, both on and off the court.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Although he tormented the Lakers during his playing days on the Celtics, and as Boston's coach, Russell led two teams to championships at the expense of the LA, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some kind words for Russell and his family on Sunday.

The Lakers official Twitter account also celebrated the life of the Celtics great.

Magic Johnson posted a couple of photos of he and Russell, including one that included Larry Bird.

Shaq simply posted one of Russell's famous quotes.

Shaq's teammate, Robert Horry highlighted the legend's impact outside of basketball.

Pau Gasol also took the time to pay his respects.