Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Big salmon are coming out of Fort Peck
Eddie Mindt took his dad, Larry, who is 77 years old, salmon fishing on Thursday, and Fort Peck didn’t disappoint! They hooked into a monster with a Brad’s Black Jack that weighed 19.6 pounds!. Way to go, guys!
