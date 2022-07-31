UPDATE: Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night

Cogan Station, Pa. —A two-year-old child who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. inside her bed on Aug. 3 has been reported as a missing endangered person by State Police. Jaylynn Shaylor is described as 30 inches tall, 35 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing a pull-up diaper, according to a release from State Police in Montoursville. Shaylor was inside a residence near the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road prior to being reported missing shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. State Police said they believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on the missing child is being asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO