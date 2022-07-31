UPDATE: Montour Co. man dies after drowning in Lycoming Co. Saturday night

Read on fox56.com
Related
WOLF
Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident
WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
WOLF
Arrest made following bank robbery
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police apprehended 35-year-old Daniel Williams on Friday following a bank robbery at the M&T bank in Hanover Township. Police responded to the attempted robbery around 1:00 on Friday afternoon on Sans Souci Parkway. Williams was arraigned and is being held at the Luzerne County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
skooknews.com
Suspected Skimming Device Found on Gas Pump near Schuylkill Haven
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a device was found on a pump at a gas station near Schuylkill Haven. Troopers say on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, it was reported that a suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump at the Sunoco located at 410 Route 61 in North Manheim Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A Northumberland County doctor, who had offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the federal court for operating a massive "Pill Mill." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 65-year-old Dr. Raymond...
wkok.com
Six Teenagers Injured in Union County Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A three-vehicle accident has left six teenagers injured, including one flown to the hospital. No names are disclosed by troopers because the individuals are not adults, Milton state police say injured and flown to the hospital was a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were also seriously hurt.
State Police in Montoursville issue missing endangered person advisory for two-year-old
Cogan Station, Pa. —A two-year-old child who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. inside her bed on Aug. 3 has been reported as a missing endangered person by State Police. Jaylynn Shaylor is described as 30 inches tall, 35 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and wearing a pull-up diaper, according to a release from State Police in Montoursville. Shaylor was inside a residence near the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road prior to being reported missing shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. State Police said they believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information on the missing child is being asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
skooknews.com
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
WOLF
ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County
DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
Man enters plea deal for three of four active drug cases in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — Lionel Windell Harris has resolved three active cases against him by accepting a plea deal for each one. The 42-year-old Harris was released after each case due to a medical condition. As part of his release, Harris was ordered to stay out of Lycoming County. He did not. Harris was charged in 2019 and three more times in 2022 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
WOLF
Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
WOLF
Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
skooknews.com
Southbound Lanes of Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County near Frackville
A crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near the Frackville exit. Around 9:45am, Wednesday, State Police closed the southbound lanes just south of the Frackville Exit for an overturned tractor trailer. There is also a traffic backlog going northbound. The highway is closed until further notice. Submitted...
Comments / 0