Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans

How Virginia residents can apply for energy assistance payments
Some Virginia residents are now eligible to receive money to help pay for cooling as the Summer heat burns on.
Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
Most Virginia state employees not satisfied with how Youngkin's telework policy rolled out, survey finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about inflation's impact on personal spending. It aired on Aug. 1. Over three-fourths of Virginia state employees aren't satisfied with how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new telework policy was implemented, according to a Virginia Government Employees Association (VGEA) survey. The policy...
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
Virginia grants more than $27M in affordable, special needs housing loans
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans would go to 34 projects across Virginia and that those projects would create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households. Several projects are in Northern Virginia, including Fairfax and Loudoun […]
Virginia localities receive cut of $26 billion opioid settlement; new settlements announced
Virginia is seeing progress in the fight against opioid companies, and that progress includes dollar signs. Virginia received the first installment of $15 million from a $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors: McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week.
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday's drawing. A portion of the profits from the lottery is set aside specifically for public schools.
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
‘Everything just gets more expensive’: Virginia farmers face higher costs, drier season
The people who help get groceries to your table are feeling the strain of inflation and drier weather.
A Wild Day From Wise to Washington
Serving as the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District has meant putting a lot of miles on my car. Getting around the 29 jurisdictions in the district’s current boundaries as well as to Washington, D.C., requires frequent travel here and there. Even so, the driving I did...
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
SNAP Schedule: Wisconsin QUEST Card FoodShare Benefits for August 2022
SNAP helps boost the food budget of low-income households across the U.S. FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Benefits are...
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Youngkin’s pick for Virginia’s historic resources board resigns after comments on Confederate statues, slavery
A historian appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources by Gov. Glenn Youngkin has resigned from the board following controversial comments she made about Confederate statues, the Civil War and slavery.
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
New research: 50% of people with disabilities in Virginia are living in financial hardship
New research: 50% of people with disabilities in Virginia are living in financial hardship. The number of people with disabilities in Virginia who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates – 15% compared to 50% – according to a new report from Rappahannock United Way and its research partner United For ALICE.
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
