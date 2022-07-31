Read on www.wltx.com
WLTX.com
With all eyes on Rattler, the Gamecocks begin preseason practice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Going on his eighth month in Columbia, Spencer Rattler has settled into his role as one of the leaders on the South Carolina football team. The Gamecocks kicked of preseason drills Friday morning with Rattler taking charge in the huddle and in drills, setting the tone for the long process that is preseason camp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Gamecocks’ 2022 season
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks exceeded expectations in a big way in 2021 with a 7-6 record, including wins over Auburn and Florida down the stretch, which really fueled momentum across the program. Beamer’s club also got several announcements on defense of players choosing to return for another season, and...
WLTX.com
Gamecocks hold one final event of "Talking Season"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was fitting that South Carolina's final event of "Talking Season" took place in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility. It was Spurrier who first coined the term "Talking Season" which is that part of the calendar between spring practice and the start of preseason camp.
WLTX.com
Rattler is ready to make his mark at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since creating national headlines in December with his commitment to South Carolina, Spencer Rattler has blended in nicely with his new teammates. The high profile quarterback transferred to Carolina from Oklahoma where his best season was in 2020 when he was named the CBS National Freshman of the Year after he threw for 28 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards. After taking over for Jalen Hurts, Rattler helped the Sooners record a sixth straight Big 12 championship.
WLTX.com
South Carolina State wants a return trip to Atlanta
Since winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, South Carolina State has a twice-rescheduled parade, spring practice and summer workouts and now the start of preseason practice. The Bulldogs are in search of a third consecutive MEAC title and a second consecutive trip to the prestigious bowl in the ATL....
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
WLTX.com
Two years on the job and one season in the books, Chennis Berry continues to put his mark on Benedict football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College is getting more respect around the SIAC as the preseason poll has the Tigers finishing second in the Eastern Division. Last season, the Tigers finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the leaague which put them fifth in the final division standings. For head coach...
Chaptman sets tone for 2nd season at Midland Valley
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Midland Valley’s head football coach Earl Chaptman enters his second season at the helm of the Mustangs program. In 2021, he was named the head coach at Midland Valley just weeks prior to the season opener against Strom Thurmond. They finished the season 10-1, with their only win deep into the […]
Felton takes over as T-Breds girls' basketball coach
Russell Felton has been a familiar figure around the local high school basketball scene for years, and that won't change for this upcoming season. He'll just be wearing different colors and standing on a different sideline. Felton is trading in his Aiken High green and gold for South Aiken's garnet...
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
Hooooo! Hacksaw Jim Duggan rings bell signaling the end of cancer treatment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hacksaw Jim Duggan rang many opponents’ bells with his 2-by-4 during his professional wrestling career. On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer rang a different kind of bell -- one that has much more meaning. Duggan, 68, celebrated the completion of his 39th and final...
coladaily.com
Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon
Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
WLTX.com
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
swlexledger.com
Social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community
Newberry, S.C. 08/04/22 - Recently, the College has been made aware of a social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community. The situation is under investigation. Due to matters of privacy, we are limited about what we can say regarding the circumstances. However, Newberry College and Newberry College Athletics would like to be absolutely clear that the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against, Newberry College students.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
WLTX.com
Seasonably hot with a chance of storms today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More hot weather is forecast for this afternoon, but showers and storms may bring us some relief in the heat later today. Typical summertime conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for rain each day. Wednesday...
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
WIS-TV
Illegal gambling operation shut down in Columbia, drugs seized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An illegal gambling operation was shut down by the Columbia Police Department (CPD). Investigators said Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with:. Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense) CPD said a tip led them...
