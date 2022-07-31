On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently

fortworthreport.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
New Fort Worth Restaurant Does Not Allow CellphonesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this weekAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility
Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year
Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
Fort Worth plant to modernize Union Pacific locomotives for efficiency, environmental benefits
A deal, valued at more than $1 billion, will see a manufacturing plant in Fort Worth update and modernize 600 locomotives for Union Pacific Crop. The agreement is the largest investment in modernized locomotives in the history of rail, according to a news release from Omaha-based Union Pacific. The deal...
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Nominate a name for Fort Worth’s newest library location
The Fort Worth Public Library is expanding in the far southwest sector of the city with a new library at the corner of McCart Avenue and Risinger Road, currently in Council District 6. The Library is taking nominations for the name of this new location until Aug. 31. A panel...
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
Best Brunch in Fort Worth, TX — 20 Top Places!
Forth Worth is a great place to enjoy the most memorable vacations because of its mix of Old Western history and modern cosmopolitan architecture. It comes as no surprise, then, that the varied food scene in this area is a blend of both local and international tastes. This makes it a great choice for all foodies.
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Updates on fires, dry conditions across North Texas
WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi gives an update on the Wise County fire. Flames also came up in Hood County and Frisco.
Nearly 40 Grand Prairie residents sue over 2020 industrial fire at Poly-America plastics plant
Two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory fire that blazed for almost 24 hours, nearly 40 residents are suing Poly-America for nearly $8-million which works out to about $200,000 per person.
Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt. Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
‘Blood on the walls’: Fort Worth church group calls for investigation of Tarrant jail
A Fort Worth church has asked the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to open an investigation into the 43 deaths that have occurred at the county jail since 2017. Three members of Broadway Baptist Church, who make up the church’s Justice Committee, spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. They are the second group in two months that has expressed concerns to the commissioners court about abuse inside the jail and have called for an independent investigation.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck. Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort...
One Rule at a New Fort Worth, TX Restaurant May Give Some of You Anxiety
So, yeah, I'm all about the idea behind this rule. But as much as I hate to admit it, I may have a little trouble actually following it. There is a new Italian restaurant in Fort Worth, TX's historic stockyards that is banning cellphones. The restaurant, Caterina's, offers patrons a...
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
How do you get a house in DFW? First-time homebuyers tell us what worked
ROWLETT, Texas — The temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s scorching hot. The Texas housing market is still seeing serious buyers, despite rising interest rates and low inventory. Buying a home in North Texas is also competitive, especially for first-time home buyers who never expected how fast...
