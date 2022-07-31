ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here’s how the Arizona technology sector pushes for gender equality

By Steven G. Zylstra
 2 days ago
dick tater Biden
2d ago

why do you people think that everything has to have a quota or be 50/50, sometimes things just won't work be equal and that's ok, it isn't yours or the government's job to make everything perfect because you will ultimately fail or even make the situation worse.

Sharon Harper will receive Icon Award at Most Influential Women event

It’s not just her business savvy that helped Sharon Harper succeed. “Having a sense of humor is great for everyday life and it definitely helps in business as well,” says the chairman, CEO and co-founder of Plaza Companies. “It helps with connectivity with others, it helps lighten a tense situation, plus it’s just a lot of fun to laugh and have opportunities for other people to enjoy a topic.”
PHOENIX, AZ
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development

RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
PHOENIX, AZ
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Most Influential Women: Emily Nachlas, Western Alliance Bancorporation

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Emily Nachlas, chief risk officer, Western Alliance Bancorporation. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
Here’s how Arizona businesses can win federal infrastructure funds

New details have emerged regarding how small businesses might be able to win some of the federal dollars flowing to the State of Arizona as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill, signed into law by President Biden in November of 2021, allocates infrastructure funds to states and businesses by means of grants and specialized programs. Both delivery methods have direct state recipients as well as competitive opportunities.
ARIZONA STATE
Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor of Arizona

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will represent the Democratic Party in the general election for governor of Arizona. Early results had Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, at around 75% of the vote in the first release of Tuesday’s primary election. “I want to thank the voters of Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Most Influential Women: Karla Morales, Arizona Technology Council

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Karla Morales, vice president of the Arizona Technology Council. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits merges with Arizona Grantmakers Forum

Following unanimous approval by both boards of directors, the merger of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum is complete. Alliance Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield will lead the combined organization, which will operate under the Alliance name for the immediate future. Arizona Grantmakers Forum President and CEO Laurie Liles will become Chief Public Policy Officer and Vice President of Arizona Grantmakers Forum as she shifts her focus to advocacy on behalf of the entire sector, while continuing to maintain relationships and provide support to the grantmaking members.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZ Big Spotlight: Girl Scouts, IndiCap, Tech Parks Arizona, Fresh Start

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) announced the appointments of Mary Mitchell and Christina Spicer as co-chief executive officers. In their roles, Mitchell and Spicer will work together to maintain, establish, and grow key partnerships within the government and community; continue to make diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice an organizational priority; and provide strategy and vision to ensure GSACPC’s staff, 6,500 adult volunteers and 11,000 girls grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona are supported and empowered to be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges while helping build a better world.
ARIZONA STATE
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
ARIZONA STATE
#Tech#Girls And Boys#Gender Equality#Human Resources#The Q1 2022#Stem
Here’s how manufacturing in Pinal County is gaining momentum

Pinal County, Arizona’s third largest by population, has experienced a manufacturing renaissance in recent years. Located between the state’s two biggest cities, the municipalities in Pinal County have become prime targets for businesses looking to locate in the Grand Canyon State — especially manufacturers. “Pinal County is...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros

The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers

The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Inflation Impacts in the Grand Canyon State – OH Predictive Insights

Rising Inflation is Costing a Majority of Arizonans at Least $200 Monthly. A new survey commissioned by September Group, LLC and conducted by OH Predictive Insights measured the impact of inflation on the monthly budgets of Arizonans. According to the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) Survey, 63% of Arizonans have seen a monthly spending increase of $200.
ARIZONA STATE

