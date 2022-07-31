Christmas in July Brings Cheer to Local Merchants

holtvilletribune.com
thedesertreview.com
Car show and bible-based rap concert hosted by Brawley Church
BRAWLEY — Rays of sunlight bounced off the polished hoods of multiple well-preserved cars built in different eras and colors. Pedestrians helped themselves to the free car show and hot dogs provided at Christ Community Church parking lot Sunday, July 31. A raffle for a new grill took place...
holtvilletribune.com
Downtown Calexico Welcomes First Mixed-use Project
CALEXICO — A mixed-use space has opened in the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, marking the debut of the first, but hoped-for not last, of its kind. The two-story building, called the Landmark, houses six commercial spaces and eight apartments, bringing housing to the heart of the city’s downtown area for the first time.
holtvilletribune.com
Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out
EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out. The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.
thedesertreview.com
This is no time to go wobbly
Many non-agrarian residents in the Imperial Valley have learned to recognize the crops grown in our Valley from corn to alfalfa to the large leaves of cauliflower. We see workers year round baling, irrigating, and eventually harvesting. Planes fly over the fields unleashing product to keep plants safe from disease and pests. The life of the crops is a familiar cycle to Valley residents.
beyondbordersnews.com
Flights to Las Vegas From Imperial County May Come to a Halt
The recent announcement that flights from the Imperial County Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada were going to be available to the public was received with excitement and fanfare, however, the celebration has been apparently cut short as unforeseen circumstances will stop this for the time being. The Imperial County Board...
holtvilletribune.com
Innercare Plans Senior Center on ‘Ghost Hotel’ Site
IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release. The center...
SFGate
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the deadly wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend and turned most of the community into ashes.
sandiegocountynews.com
Calexico East Port of Entry reaches major milestone on bridge expansion project
Calexico, CA–The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) announced reaching a critical construction milestone for the bridge expansion project at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry. The $32.5 million project, largely funded through state and federal grants, will expand the existing northbound...
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols
As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
Warm, mostly clear conditions in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
calexicochronicle.com
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Costco in line for new North County location
Here's where the proposed Costco would be located:
calexicochronicle.com
Millions in Frozen Funds Leave Calexico Programs in the Cold
CALEXICO — Some $7.6 million in grant funding already earmarked for programs for the citizens of Calexico over the past eight years stands frozen. And future monies tied to the state’s ubiquitous Community Development Block Grant program and other California Department of Housing and Community Development programs are essentially cut off until lingering issues are resolved.
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
kyma.com
State Route 111 nearly Brawley to be reduced to one lane while under construction
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Caltrans says State Route 111 between West Rutherford and Baughman will be reduced to one lane. Beginning Thursday through Tuesday, Aug. 9, the lanes near Brawley will be worked on by construction crews. Caltrans says delays may take up to 10 minutes depending on...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
