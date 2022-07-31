“I Have a Dream” Foundation teeing up full return of its annual golf tournament fundraiser

www.broomfieldenterprise.com
Community gathers in Broomfield to celebrate life of Dominic DePalma
On Saturday evening, there were no cross-town rivalries or school competitions. “We are one community here this evening to offer our love for one another and to the family of Dominic DePalma,” Andy McClure, who led the memorial, said. Dominic, a 17-year-old Broomfield High School student, was identified by...
Local Broomfield family-owned locksmith business preparing for move across town
A longtime family-owned Broomfield business will be making a move later this year. Jimmie Lock and Key, originally started by Jim Clay in 1982, serves as the only locksmith business local to Broomfield. The business will be moving from its home at 555 U.S. 287 to a building located behind the Burger King off 120th Avenue and Main Street.
