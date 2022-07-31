New Bedford police seize fourth illegal gun this week

origin.turnto10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna Carney
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Webster man indicted on restaurant arson charges
(WJAR) — A Webster man was indicted on 14 charges on Friday in connection with a fire that destroyed Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts in March 2022. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, is facing charges including arson, five counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, two counts of larceny from a building, four counts of breaking into a depository, and two counts of vandalizing property, according to Worcester County Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.
Turnto10.com
Police search for shooting suspect, one injured
(WJAR — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Fall River on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Third and Wade Streets around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of gun shots. Police said physical evidence showed a shooting occurred. Officers later located...
Turnto10.com
Police: 1 injured in targeted shooting in Central Falls
(WJAR) — A man was injured Tuesday night in Central Falls in what police called a targeted shooting. The Central Falls Police Department says it responded to 122 Lincoln Avenue for a shots-fired report. In the area, police found a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the...
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Woman's SUV catches fire after ramming police cruiser, DEM truck
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — A video captured the moments when a woman intentionally rammed her vehicle into three different cars, causing her car to catch on fire on Galilee Escape Road on Tuesday morning, according to a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesperson. RIDEM employees said a black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced to 14 years for role in Carolina Avenue shootout
(WJAR) — A Providence man involved in a 2021 shootout on Carolina Avenue in Providence has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison for his role in the incident. Investigators say the shooting in May of 2021 on Carolina Avenue was gang-related and wounded nine people. Ricardo Cosme...
Turnto10.com
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
Turnto10.com
Westport police look for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of breaking into The Back Eddy restaurant. The department posted photos of a man with a beard wearing a t-shirt and a hat on social media on Tuesday. Those with information on...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Turnto10.com
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
Turnto10.com
Attorney General and Rhode Island State Police to hold hearing on body camera policies
(WJAR) — Attorney General Peter Neronha and public safety officials are scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday regarding statewide policies surrounding police body cameras. The aim is to establish rules and regulations for the use and operation of the cameras. The event follows a comment period where the...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of stealing from Little Compton resident in her care
Little Compton police said Tuesday that they arrested a woman accused of stealing money from an elderly resident in her care. Police said Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, of Providence faces charges of exploitation, larceny, forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses. They said on one occasion, Giron withdrew $300 from...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls police investigate shooting across from elementary school
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened within feet away from an elementary school early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of Dexter and Hunt Streets at about 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a fight. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
4 people and 2 dogs rescued from Providence house fire
(WJAR) — Firefighters rescued four people and two dogs from an early-morning fire in Providence on Wednesday. The Providence Fire Department responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home on Hewitt Street where multiple individuals were inside the burning structure. According to the department two adults and two children, ages...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to house fire on Brush Hill Road in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Providence early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a home on Brush Hill Road in the area of Ada Street and Maynard Street. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
Turnto10.com
New Shoreham Town Council discuss possible new police chief
(WJAR) — The New Shoreham Town Council discussed a new police chief at its meeting on Monday. In a letter written last week, New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford recommended hiring Christopher High, a former Connecticut State Trooper. High is a 21-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police Department...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in North Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in North Providence Monday morning. Crews responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on 95 Jacksonia Drive. The North Providence Fire Department says two elderly residents were able to make it out of the home safely. Crews were able to knock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to brush fire at a nature reserve in Mansfield
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a brush fire at a nature reserve area in Mansfield on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at Mansfield's Maple Park Forest Conservation area. A police officer told NBC 10 that the fire was about 300 feet into the woods. It was not...
Turnto10.com
One car crash causes another in Lakeville
(WJAR) — Lakeville fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 on Tuesday. Fire officials said the cars came to rest nearly a quarter of a mile apart and a secondary crash happened as approaching cars failed to stop in time. Lakeville fire wrote in a Facebook...
Turnto10.com
Coalition backs Hope Street bike lane, but shop owners worry it will drive away customers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Streets Coalition is looking to make another section of the city more bike and pedestrian friendly. Lead organizer Liza Burkin said during the first week of October that 1 mile of Hope Street from Frog and Toad gift shop to Tortilla Flats restaurant and bar will be turned into what the coalition calls a temporary trail.
Turnto10.com
Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
Comments / 0