New Bedford police seize fourth illegal gun this week

(WJAR) — A Webster man was indicted on 14 charges on Friday in connection with a fire that destroyed Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts in March 2022. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, is facing charges including arson, five counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, two counts of larceny from a building, four counts of breaking into a depository, and two counts of vandalizing property, according to Worcester County Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

WEBSTER, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO