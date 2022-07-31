Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday.

Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on the right foot for the new school year. They will also have some supplies for middle and high schoolers.

This is a drive-thru giveaway. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is located at 8106 County Road 2301 in Panama City.

