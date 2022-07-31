GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate

www.13wmaz.com
valdostatoday.com
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26...
Body found on the side of the road on Highway 341 in Crawford County by grass cutting crew
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A grass-cutting crew working Tuesday discovered a man's body in a ditch on Highway 341 in Crawford County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The Department of Transportation was cutting grass in the area when one of the employees...
'We want somebody that wants to help people' Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment breakfast
MACON, Ga. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is having breakfast with recruiters on Wednesday, August 3. Sergeant Amanda Baker is a recruiter for the Sheriff's Office. She's no longer on patrol, but her favorite time during her career was helping people who had their belongings stolen get their stuff back.
41nbc.com
Crews find body while cutting grass in Crawford County
KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Transportation crews locate a body in a ditch in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crews were cutting grass around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. And they discovered the body of a man in a ditch along Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND
MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
41nbc.com
Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
41nbc.com
Byromville man killed in morning crash
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90. GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to...
wgxa.tv
Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County community is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. Deputy Jamie Reynolds was traveling in his patrol car Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on Ga. Hwy. 16 when a large pine tree fell just east of Shoal Creek Road, the sheriff's office said.
CBS 46
Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
"A better space to serve the citizens of Houston County' $21M Houston County State Court is almost finished
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — From Warner Robins to Perry--- the Houston County State Court Building construction is almost finished. Numerous crews have been working on the project for over a year. Structures are finished, and now they are working on the final touches. For the first time, County Chairman-Elect...
wgxa.tv
Man convicted of murder for 2018 West Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting that happened on Hillcrest Avenue back in May of 2018. : Man indicted for May 2018 north Macon murder. Sellers Bell,...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins teen shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest. The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved. A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Dodge Charger in Warner Robins just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. The man was standing in a lane on Watson Boulevard when the car...
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
No one hurt in house fire on Hawkinsville road
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247. Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.
