'Best there ever was' Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca remembers Bill Russell

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted Something On Tuesday
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet. Irving has played three seasons for the Nets, and before that he played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
‘Lakers and Celtics fans can agree’: Jeanie Buss’ heartfelt tribute for Bill Russell after passing
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. There are very few things that can unite the loyal supporters of these storied franchises. One of them is the passing of the late, great Bill Russell. Lakers team owner Jeanie...
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
Best Trade Mavs Can Offer For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown
The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful 2021-22 NBA season. A trip to the Conference Finals qualifies as a victory for an organization built around 23-year-old Luka Doncic. With that said, they could use some help. After all, as prodigiously talented as Doncic is, he’ll always run into teams with a...
Boston Celtics release memorial video for NBA, civil rights icon Bill Russell
To the Boston Celtics and much of the world, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell is the greatest champion of all time in the sport of basketball. How he revolutionized the game in terms of verticality, defense, and cerebrality all while having not only the time but a compulsion to be at the forefront of the US Civil Rights movement was, as the Celtics themselves put it, “unthinkable” before Russell.
Boston Celtics reportedly hiring Craig Luschenat as player development coach
The Boston Celtics are reportedly hiring Craig Luschenat to Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s staff per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss in what is being described as a player development role after Luschenat has put in several seasons on the G League staff of the Maine Celtics dating back to their time as the Maine Red Claws.
Yardbarker
Bill Russell Once Said He'd Give Kevin Garnett One Of His Rings If KG Didn't Win A Championship With The Celtics
The whole NBA world has recently been paying respects to Bill Russell, who passed on the 31st of July. There's no doubt that Bill Russell was a pioneer of the sport, and that many people respect him for what he was able to do on the court. A lot of...
UFC star Conor McGregor to have role in 'Road House' remake
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor hasn't competed in the octagon since he suffered gruesome fractures of his tibia and fibula during a loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 in July 2021. It's unknown if McGregor will ever again main-event a card for the promotion,...
