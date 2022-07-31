ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Best there ever was' Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca remembers Bill Russell

WCVB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics release memorial video for NBA, civil rights icon Bill Russell

To the Boston Celtics and much of the world, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell is the greatest champion of all time in the sport of basketball. How he revolutionized the game in terms of verticality, defense, and cerebrality all while having not only the time but a compulsion to be at the forefront of the US Civil Rights movement was, as the Celtics themselves put it, “unthinkable” before Russell.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Stephen Pagliuca
Yardbarker

UFC star Conor McGregor to have role in 'Road House' remake

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor hasn't competed in the octagon since he suffered gruesome fractures of his tibia and fibula during a loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 in July 2021. It's unknown if McGregor will ever again main-event a card for the promotion,...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy