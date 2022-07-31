Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident

www.khq.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Spokane Streets are closed as police deal with barricaded robbery suspect
Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a robbery suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine. Here is a look at what streets are closed.
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
BCSO: Speed, alcohol to blame for fatal boat crash
After an extensive investigation, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has concluded that a June 28 boat accident on the Pend Oreille River near Thama was caused by excessive speed likely complicated by gusty winds reported in the area at the time. Evidence indicates the boat was traveling about 100...
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Crash blocks Geiger Blvd near I-90, detour in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detours are in place for westbound Geiger Blvd and Electric Road, as well as eastbound Geiger and Spotted Road. A semi crashed on westbound I-90 near Geiger Frontage Road early Monday morning. At least one person was injured. Detours are in place and will continue until at least 8:30 a.m. The roadblocks will impact Amazon commuters. ...
BREAKING: Officer injured in gunfire exchange with suspect near 3rd & Pine, gunman barricaded in a car.
Olice are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine. Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing OK.
Spokane man set on fire with burns on 30% of body
The man's clothes were soaked in a flammable liquid. Spokane police are still looking for the person responsible for the attack.
Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved...
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said. As of...
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) shares today that veteran firefighter and engineer, Dan Patterson, will not recover following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 21. SVFD says Patterson finished a 24-hour shift and headed out for a run after. “Firefighter Patterson believed in keeping himself...
Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting near Astor and Ermira. KHQ spoke to a man who says his car was shot at by a black SUV.
Post Falls Man Injured In Garbage Truck Crash North Of Pullman On US195
A 60 year old Post Falls man was injured in a garbage truck crash North of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 Thursday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:00 in Harlow’s Dip. Troopers say Richard Becker was driving the truck Northbound when a tire blew out causing the truck to roll into a ditch.
Spokane City Fire Marshall requests cooling tent on I-90 and Freya be taken down
WSDOT is aware of the tent. While it doesn't allow camping on its land, officials say they don't want someone to have a medical emergency on their property.
WSDOT may face fines of $500 per day if Camp Hope cooling tent remains; no citations given yet
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope organizers are clashing with the City of Spokane, this time over the massive cooling tent set up to offer safety from the heat, which organizers say isn’t coming down. The City says it must come down, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) isn’t...
