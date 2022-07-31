ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What investors must know about AXS’s latest breakout attempts

By Michael Nderitu
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

The stock market is poised for more upside following July's rally after valuations see their 2nd-biggest decline in 30 years, JPMorgan says

The stock market is poised for more upside in the back half of this year, according to JPMorgan. The bank believes investor expectations have been reset, which is a positive for future returns. "Although the activity outlook remains challenging, we believe that the risk-reward for equities is looking more attractive."
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Buying opportunities for BTC investors will arise if…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin’s [BTC] four-month streak of lower highs and troughs finally ceased after its recent hike above the trendline support (white, dashed). While the recent movements affirmed an increase in buying edge, the sellers struggled to keep the price below the EMA ribbons.
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

Investors are enamored with publicly traded companies using stock splits to make their shares more nominally affordable. These two stock-split stocks are cheaper than they've ever been and ripe for the picking by opportunistic long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: Here are the odds on LTC emerging as investors’ new favourite

Litecoin has always been an asset that neither shines too brightly nor does it disappear after a while. Just existing in the background, LTC has managed to sustain itself through the changing markets and demand of the investors. This is how today, it is beginning to garner more attention from investors.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum options (OI) saw 32% more value than BTC- Here’s why

The battle of the two aces, Bitcoin and Ethereum have waged for years. Although, the battleground might differ. Within the spot market, BTC continues to remain at the number one spot. However, recently, ETH has overtaken the king coin in the options market battleground. Choosing my arena. Ether [ETH] overtook...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC]: Will H2 2022 finally bring some good news for investors

From the highs of $68k to the sinking levels of $17k, Bitcoin has seen it all. The first half of 2022 has been a glaring reflection of the volatility trends of the crypto-economy. During this period, both internal and external factors were at play to conclude one of the worst half-yearly performances from Bitcoin.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Evaluating if investors are seeing a bear market rally

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has rallied strongly off the bottom, reaching above the $23k mark. So does this imply the beginning of the bull market?. Well, Glassnode in its latest weekly ‘On Chain’ report on 1 August shed some insight on this narrative. The report assessed if the current market momentum was a vote to the bear market rally.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What Bitcoin’s ‘neutral’ July-end approach will mean for BTC in August

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, recorded a significant sell-off between June-July 2022. This, understandably, sent its price tumbling down the charts. In fact, BTC saw its price fall below the $20k-mark, with many holders exiting the network in fear of aggravated losses. However, a new month could see a...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: Is the tempo right for DOT traders to go long

While Polkadot [DOT] ended July strongly, the start of August was on the opposite side. On the last day of the previous month, DOT increased from $8.2 and went as high as $9.11—driving good profits for its short-term investors. However, DOT has reversed to a downward trajectory since 1...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

How ‘totally fine’ ETC is coping with the effect of Ethereum’s Merge

Ethereum blockchain’s potential transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (Merge) has triggered a buying hysteria around the hype. Well, not just for ETH, but also for related cryptos such as Ethereum Classic. In fact, different predictions concerning the altcoin have come true too. ETC, for instance, at press time, had...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

SNX’s 116% rally on the back of growing stablecoin demand means…

The recovering market has been benevolent for many altcoins such as Synthetix, more so than others. In fact, in addition to this, their use cases have grown as well. However, this also fuels a leading question. While the considerable rallies are looking good right now, will they still survive once the bullishness slows down?
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares increased by 47.3% to $57.0 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 100.3K, which is 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.8 million.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

A-Z of how OpenSea Ethereum and Polygon fared in the last 30 days

This month, marked by growth in most sectors, the cryptocurrency ecosystem saw relief from the beatdown it received in the first half of the year. This relief has made many believe we have finally found the bottom of the bear market. However, despite the bullish uptick in the wider cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum, BNB Chain, or Tron – What do the latest TVL figures tell us

From the east to the west, from the north to the south, from NFTs to Decentralised finance (DeFi), the negative impact of the crypto-winter has been undeniable. in fact, according to DefiLlama, the DeFi ecosystem registered a 69% decline in total volume locked (TVL) on protocols across all chains in the first half of the year. However, on the back of a bullish retracement of late, an uptick has been spotted across the TVLs of major protocols. With a figure of $89.06 billion at press time, the market’s TVL has grown by 18% in the last 30 days alone.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Does Polkadot’s decentralization offer more incentive than profits

A significant feature of any blockchain is its decentralized nature. The miners and validators in the decentralized world play an important role. Not to forget, the capability of a chain to prevent any attack is of utmost importance. And, Polkadot seems to be leading in that space. Polkadot – the...
MARKETS

