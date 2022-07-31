ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Monongahela Incline to shut down through mid-November

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fREGj_0gzkPbLK00

Mon Incline to shut down through mid-November 00:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Mon Incline will shut down, starting tomorrow.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will work to modernize controls, and electrical systems, and upgrade the station. Shuttle buses will run every thirty minutes.

The Incline will reopen in mid-November.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge."10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow

Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews tear down vacant Wilmerding home after deadly garbage truck crash

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews tore down a vacant home in Wilmerding after a garbage truck driver crashed into it and died. The driver, 47-year-old Dana Rodericks of Delmont, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes. The fire marshal called the damaged vacant home a "hazard." It was demolished Wednesday.A family, including two children, lived in the other house, which may also have to be torn down. They weren't injured. The fire marshal said the crash severed a gas line, releasing a large amount of gas into the air. Residents had to evacuate but were later let back into their homes. Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.
WILMERDING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township providing senior citizens with free smoke detectors

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Seniors 65 and older in the Cranberry area can get free smoke detectors today. According to Butler Radio, the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company will be handing out battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal center. The event is part of the Cranberry Fire Company's ongoing fire safety education program.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents share their frustration, annoyance with recent boil water advisories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods are under boil water advisories this evening after a water main break on the North Side.For the time being, residents have to get their water from one of two water buffaloes — or take time out of their day to boil what they need.Either way, they said, it's not the worst thing in the world - just inconvenient and annoying."It was crazy, it burst out in the middle of nowhere, cars were driving through it, it was wild," said David Brown, a North Side resident.Brown was talking about a North Side 8-inch water main break...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Garbage truck driver dies after vehicle crashes into Wilmerding homes and tips onto side

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- The driver of a garbage truck died after his vehicle crashed into two homes early Tuesday morning in Wilmerding and tipped over, causing a big mess.The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. along Patton Street.The 47-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released, was trying to make a turn from Jefferson Street onto Patton when the Big's Sanitation garbage truck tipped and struck two homes, Allegheny County police said. The truck landed on its side.Just before 6:30 a.m., the Allegheny County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.One of the homes was vacant, but there were people in the other house at the time of the accident. But no injuries were reported.Two children were reportedly sleeping upstairs when the crash happened, the Wilmerding fire marshal said. The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the family impacted will be receiving aid from the Red Cross.Cleanup will continue at the scene for several more hours, according to officials.Allegheny County police detectives and accident reconstructionists are investigating the crash.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WILMERDING, PA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make run for 90 degrees on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's average temperature came in at 75.5°, that's notable because it was the first time in just over a week that we saw temperatures above the average for this time of the year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm-up continues today with highs shooting up to near 90 degrees. I think Pittsburgh hits 89° for today's high. The potential 90-degree day, the fifth of the year if we hit it, could be a sneaky one with just how comfortable this morning's weather is.  Temperatures have dropped to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Report: 1 injured in Churchill crash

A rollover crash Monday off the Parkway East in Churchill left one person hospitalized, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway, according to Allegheny County 911. Additional details were not available from Churchill...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parts of Pittsburgh's Northside under precautionary boil water advisory

Several hundred households in Pittsburgh’s Northside are being asked to boil their water as a precaution after a water main break Saturday. Officials with the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the break caused a loss in water pressure, which can result in bacterial contaminants entering the water. There were about 460 households under the precautionary advisory in parts of Perry South, Fineview and the Central Northside.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy