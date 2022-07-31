Kliff Kingsbury Keeping Eye on CB Competition; Wants Byron Murphy Jr. in Nickel

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury singled out cornerbacks as a group with a lot of competition at training camp.

Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Saturday that one position battle he continues to keep an eye on is cornerback.

It's been a spot of turmoil for the Cardinals over the past four seasons dating back to Kingsbury's first year.

In 2019, Patrick Peterson was suspended six games and Robert Alford missed the season due to injury. In 2020, Alford tore his pec during camp and missed another entire campaign. Last year, Malcolm Butler retired before Week 1, and this offseason, new addition Jeff Gladney died in a car accident.

The Cardinals are working with returning starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson, along with Antonio Hamilton, Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks, Josh Jackson and rookies Christian Matthew and Darrell Baker Jr.

Kingsbury acknowledged Murphy's success in the slot and noted that he wants to keep the four-year defensive back in the nickel.

Murphy was thrown into the fire on the outside to start the 2019 season, but found a home in the slot in 2020. Last year, he spent 495 snaps in the slot and 392 outside, according to Pro Football Focus .

"Byron played really good when he's played the nickel, so I don't want to lose him in there completely," Kingsbury said. "He's definitely a very good outside guy as well, but his playmaking inside has been tremendous for us, so we want to be able to continue to rotate him in there."

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph added, "Being a slot corner is tough because it's a combination of being a safety, a linebacker and a corner. It's the toughest coverage job on the field because it's a three-way go every single snap: vertical, in and out. He's very good at it."

So, who plays on the outside when Murphy is inside?

Wilson did last year after getting drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round. Kingsbury, though, said Wilson is "in the mix."

Wilson had growing pains in Year 1, and part of his offseason work was going through every play he got beat on to try and correct his mistakes.

Safety Budda Baker was very bullish on the 23-year-old, calling him a future Pro Bowler.

"This is his second year in the league and I'm just very excited for him; you can see him in the conditioning, he's explosive," Baker said. "It's definitely going to be a special year for him. I definitely think he could end up being one of the Pro Bowl corners."

That still leaves a spot open even if Wilson retains his role.

Jackson, who signed with Arizona this offseason, has been a training camp standout.

The 2018 second-rounder has 44 NFL games under his belt and brings great size to the position. He's used his 6-foot frame to consistently make plays early in camp.

"He's played well," Joseph said, "I mean, he's a veteran guy who knows how to play. He's got the length that we like, he's a tough guy. He's very competitive. He's made a lot of plays on the ball thus far. He learns very quickly."

Hamilton played 17 games last year with the Cardinals after starting the year on the practice squad. He played the first three games when elevated from the practice squad and then was signed to the roster Sept. 29.

A wrench in the equation is Isaiah Simmons, who will line up all over the defense this year. He got some time in the slot last year and lined up there for stretches during the open part of Saturday's practice.

"He's covered guys in the slot like CeeDee Lamb and those guys and he likes it," Joseph said. "That's different from most linebackers."

Safety Jalen Thompson is another versatile player who can fill holes in nickel packages.

Kingsbury noted, though, that the team is not done looking for outside help.

"There's some really good players, too, out there trying to find homes and we'll be in that market," Kingsbury said.

Alford is one of them.