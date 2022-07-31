ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, WI

Don't startle big blue

The Country Today
The Country Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y92wV_0gzkPLPo00

It’s that time of year when most of us want to be on, around or in the water. In fact, I suspect that there aren’t too many people who live in our area who really just don’t like being around lakes or rivers. We share this wet way of living with all kinds of creatures who make their living from our lakes and streams much as many of us humans do. One of my favorites from a young age has been the enormous, prehistoric-looking great blue heron.

Great blue herons are one of the most popular and recognizable waterbirds around the U.S. There weren’t as many of them around in Indiana when I was little, and it was always a treat to visit relatives in Spread Eagle in Florence County and see them flying around or stalking their prey on the shores of East Lake. The other place I usually saw them as a youngster was down in Florida, where if we were lucky we’d see them in their spectacular all-white form (sadly, this form of the species is on the decline in Florida). My step-grandmother had a tame blue heron that hung out in her yard by the canal that we named, for some reason, Ishkabibble. Despite the undignified name, it was a spectacular bird.

Fast forward to adulthood in Wisconsin and great blue herons are all over the place. These sinuous, slinky birds can grow up to four and a half feet tall and both males and females are a grayish-blue color. Their most striking features are their bright yellow bill, their jaunty black crown and head plume and their long neck that’s often curved into an “S” shape. The only other local bird they can easily be mistaken for is the sandhill crane, which they can resemble in flight. Watch for the S-shaped neck, slow wingbeats and solitary flight behavior to tell great blue herons from cranes.

Great blue herons live and breed in both fresh and saltwater habitats and also hunt for amphibians and small mammals in farm fields. These carnivores don’t limit themselves to fish and will eat many small creatures, including other birds. One of their coolest and most notable traits is the nesting colony. Despite being solitary hunters, great blue herons build enormous nests high in trees, in colonies of up to 500 or so. You can see these nest cities around the South Shore area, and one of my favorite spots for heron watching is at Rookery View Park on the Wisconsin River in Wausau. This is also a great place to watch dozens of great blue herons hunting wherever they can find open water in springtime. Great blues will also nest on the ground or on manmade platforms, with the males doing most of the construction. They have an unmistakable deep, squawking call that sounds more like a movie monster than a bird; if you’ve ever startled one from its roosting spot on a shoreline at night, you probably were a lot more startled than the bird was.

Great blue herons are a lot of fun to watch when they’re hunting. They wade at an infinitesimally slow pace, often standing stock-still, until they stab their prey with their beaks in a lightning-fast strike. It’s also fun to watch them defend their feeding territory with an outlandish display: they spread their wings, throw their heads back, and point their bills in the air. Yes, they will throw down on humans and not just other birds, but they rarely ever actually attack people. You should give them the same space you’d give any other wild animal, which also prevents the bird from becoming too stressed.

Great blue herons are generally a conservation success story with their population increasing over the past 50 years. There have been some serious declines in some locales including south Florida. They’re sensitive to chemical contamination — banning DDT had a lot to do with this species’ rebound — and industrial pollution even from currently banned chemicals still affect things like nesting. These big birds are a year-round resident in Wisconsin wherever there’s open water, so there’s plenty of time to check them out in all of the habitats that we share with them.

Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Former Cold War Air Force base up for auction ‘as-is, where-is,’

This military site is now a prime commercial opportunity. K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Michigan, was built to scramble fighter jets and intercept detected threats; now it’s on the auction block as a property with lots of promise for commercial air service. “We are excited to see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Florence County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Wausau, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A family from Ukraine made spent time at Italian Fest in Ishpeming on Saturday. After months of heartache, stress and unknowns, Yevheniia Bilan and her family migrated to the United States on July 27. “We’re happy that all of our family is together, the four of...
ISHPEMING, MI
The Country Today

The Country Today

112
Followers
205
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy