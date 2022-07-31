Don't startle big blue

It’s that time of year when most of us want to be on, around or in the water. In fact, I suspect that there aren’t too many people who live in our area who really just don’t like being around lakes or rivers. We share this wet way of living with all kinds of creatures who make their living from our lakes and streams much as many of us humans do. One of my favorites from a young age has been the enormous, prehistoric-looking great blue heron.

Great blue herons are one of the most popular and recognizable waterbirds around the U.S. There weren’t as many of them around in Indiana when I was little, and it was always a treat to visit relatives in Spread Eagle in Florence County and see them flying around or stalking their prey on the shores of East Lake. The other place I usually saw them as a youngster was down in Florida, where if we were lucky we’d see them in their spectacular all-white form (sadly, this form of the species is on the decline in Florida). My step-grandmother had a tame blue heron that hung out in her yard by the canal that we named, for some reason, Ishkabibble. Despite the undignified name, it was a spectacular bird.

Fast forward to adulthood in Wisconsin and great blue herons are all over the place. These sinuous, slinky birds can grow up to four and a half feet tall and both males and females are a grayish-blue color. Their most striking features are their bright yellow bill, their jaunty black crown and head plume and their long neck that’s often curved into an “S” shape. The only other local bird they can easily be mistaken for is the sandhill crane, which they can resemble in flight. Watch for the S-shaped neck, slow wingbeats and solitary flight behavior to tell great blue herons from cranes.

Great blue herons live and breed in both fresh and saltwater habitats and also hunt for amphibians and small mammals in farm fields. These carnivores don’t limit themselves to fish and will eat many small creatures, including other birds. One of their coolest and most notable traits is the nesting colony. Despite being solitary hunters, great blue herons build enormous nests high in trees, in colonies of up to 500 or so. You can see these nest cities around the South Shore area, and one of my favorite spots for heron watching is at Rookery View Park on the Wisconsin River in Wausau. This is also a great place to watch dozens of great blue herons hunting wherever they can find open water in springtime. Great blues will also nest on the ground or on manmade platforms, with the males doing most of the construction. They have an unmistakable deep, squawking call that sounds more like a movie monster than a bird; if you’ve ever startled one from its roosting spot on a shoreline at night, you probably were a lot more startled than the bird was.

Great blue herons are a lot of fun to watch when they’re hunting. They wade at an infinitesimally slow pace, often standing stock-still, until they stab their prey with their beaks in a lightning-fast strike. It’s also fun to watch them defend their feeding territory with an outlandish display: they spread their wings, throw their heads back, and point their bills in the air. Yes, they will throw down on humans and not just other birds, but they rarely ever actually attack people. You should give them the same space you’d give any other wild animal, which also prevents the bird from becoming too stressed.

Great blue herons are generally a conservation success story with their population increasing over the past 50 years. There have been some serious declines in some locales including south Florida. They’re sensitive to chemical contamination — banning DDT had a lot to do with this species’ rebound — and industrial pollution even from currently banned chemicals still affect things like nesting. These big birds are a year-round resident in Wisconsin wherever there’s open water, so there’s plenty of time to check them out in all of the habitats that we share with them.

Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.