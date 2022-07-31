ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

'Change is Coming': Tom Allen Envisions Big Ten Eliminating Division Structure

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiOHg_0gzkPHsu00

In the eight years of the Big Ten's East and West division structure, a team from the East has won the conference title all eight seasons. The Big Ten welcomes UCLA and USC to the conference in 2024, and eliminating divisions appears to be a change to follow.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana will host Illinois on Sept. 2 to kick off its 2022 football season, representing the first time since 2017 that the Hoosiers and Illini match up in football. Despite sharing the same conference since 1899, the two schools have only played three times in the last decade.

When the Big Ten expanded to add Nebraska and Maryland in 2014, the former "Leaders and Legends" division structure was eliminated, making way for the current East and West divisions. And since this change, the conference has been definitively lopsided.

Across the last eight Big Ten football seasons, a member of the East division – Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State, specifically – has been crowned conference champion all eight years. Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State are also the only Big Ten teams to reach the College Football Playoff.

The games haven't been particularly close on a consistent basis, either. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 59-0 in the first East versus West Big Ten championship game. But from 2015-2017, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State emerged victorious in one-possession games decided by a combined 16 points. The Buckeyes would go on to win the next three championships by scores of 45-24, 34-21 and 22-10, and Michigan took home the 2021 conference title in a 42-3 blowout of Iowa.

The Big Ten is expanding yet again by adding USC and UCLA in 2024, which could signal another change in conference structure. It would be easy to add one California team to the East and the other to the West, but the NCAA recently made a rule change that would give the Big Ten another option.

On May 18, 2022, the NCAA Division I Council voted to eliminate division requirements for conferences to decide championship game participants. This rule change would allow the Big Ten to eliminate its division structure, send its best two teams to the conference championship game and create a schedule where teams play each other an equal amount of times across the board.

At Big Ten Media Days on July 26 in Indianapolis, Ind., Indiana coach Tom Allen was asked if doing away with divisions is something he'd like to see the Big Ten explore.

"It looks like that’s probably the direction things are going," Allen said. "I don’t know when, but I do think it’s going to happen."

From Allen and Indiana's perspective, this change appears beneficial. As it stands, Indiana plays Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State – the only Big Ten conference champions since the creation of East and West divisions – every year.

Switching to a conference structure like the Big Ten has in basketball would theoretically make Indiana's schedule less daunting on a year-to-year basis. The Hoosiers wouldn't be matched up with the aforementioned four teams every season, instead meeting some current Big Ten West opponents they've played less frequently in recent years.

"I think when it does happen, it will be very healthy for our whole conference to have an equitable schedule where everybody plays everybody the same amount of times in that regard. We’ll see when it happens, but change is coming for sure and that’s part of it.”

Here's a breakdown of each Big Ten team's record since 2014, listed as "Team: overall record, record in bowl games"

Big Ten East

  • Ohio State: 93-11, 7-3
  • Michigan: 66-31, 1-5
  • Penn State: 67-34, 3-4
  • Michigan State: 63-35, 4-2
  • Indiana: 42-53, 0-4
  • Maryland: 37-55, 1-2
  • Rutgers: 29-66, 1-1
  • Total: 397-285, 23-21

Big Ten West

  • Wisconsin: 76-26, 7-1
  • Iowa: 70-31, 3-4
  • Minnesota: 58-39, 5-1
  • Northwestern: 54-44, 4-1
  • Nebraska: 43-52, 1-2
  • Purdue: 36-57, 2-1
  • Illinois: 33-61, 0-2
  • Total: 370-310, 22-12

Related stories on Indiana football:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
insidethehall.com

Video: Class of 2023 IU commit Gabe Cupps summer highlights

Centerville (Ohio) and Midwest Basketball Club guard Gabe Cupps was the second player to commit to the Hoosiers in the class of 2023 when he gave his pledge on November 16, 2021. The No. 96 player nationally in his class according to the 247Composite, the future IU point guard was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire

The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
WTHI

Joey Hart narrows college list to four

Linton star basketball player Joey Hart narrowed his final college choices to four. On Monday he announced the final four, those being University of Central Florida, Evansville, Toledo and Ball State. Hart is one of the top prospects in the state in the 2023 class. Last season as a junior he averaged 20.5 points per game at Linton.
LINTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
territorysupply.com

10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Big Ten Conference#Ohio State#American Football#College Sports#Usc#Buckeyes
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead

A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
wvih.com

Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana

Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy