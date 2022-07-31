Flint City Bucks one win away from hosting the national championship

Read on nbc25news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
MHSAA to allow replay challenges at 11-player football championships
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced some rules changes for this upcoming season. One of the most notable ones involves the 11-player football championship games, where coaches will be allowed one replay challenge per game. The challenge will cost the team one timeout if the original outcomes is confirmed. Only specific types of plays will be allowed to be challenged.
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc's Jaylen Johnson commits to Grand Valley State football
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - This week, Grand Blanc's Jaylen Johnson announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the Grand Valley State football team. The star wideout didn't get his first offer until this past spring. But then by the end of the recruiting process, Johnson had 11 colleges vying for him and he decided to go with the Lakers.
nbc25news.com
Powers Catholic's Grant Garman commits to Oakland University baseball
FLINT, Mich. - Powers Catholic's Grant Garman is staying close to home as he has committed to the Oakland University baseball team. During his sophomore campaign, Garman went 11-1 on the mound with 110 strikeouts and only 14 walks in just under 68 innings of work, as well as an ERA under one. He was a first team All-State and Division 2 selection. He also contributed with his bat, hitting over .420 with 22 RBI.
nbc25news.com
Mott CC's Randy Moore named new head coach of Linden baseball team
LINDEN, Mich. - Everyone is always looking for that dream job. For Mott Community College baseball coach Randy Moore, his dream came true this week with a new head coach position. Moore has been named the new head baseball coach at his alma mater of Linden High School. He graduated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, announced Friday that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season. The Director of Athletics says Pearson, whose multi-year contract ended in early May, had remained in his position...
nbc25news.com
Concussion awareness improving in high school football
OWOSSO, Mich. - This Monday will mark the first day of practices for high school football teams across the state of Michigan. And while it will be a few days until the pads come on, the concern for concussions continues to be a hot topic. According to the MHSAA, last...
nbc25news.com
EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
nbc25news.com
River Days Festival to bring a variety of fun events to Midland throughout this weekend
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area River Days Festival will continue throughout this weekend. The competitive AM balloon flight was canceled Friday due to weather concerns but organizers say they are scheduled to fly Friday night. People interested can still head to Chippewassee Park and talk with balloon pilots, enjoy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Tree falls on moving vehicle, killing woman in Lapeer Township
LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman has died after a traffic crash in Lapeer Township, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, just after 4:00 p.m. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the incident was caused due to thunderstorms that...
nbc25news.com
FACT CHECK: Are Flint City Council ARPA documents valid ? Yes, but there's more
FLINT, Mich. - According to Flint City Hall, misinformation surrounding ARPA fund applications for the City of Flint have been circulating. Recently the City of Flint issued a news release stating Flint City Council forms are not formal applications for the AR[A funds and they wont receive any money based off of those forms, but there are two things residents should know about that form.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
nbc25news.com
MSP: State trooper shoots man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso, officer placed on leave
OWOSSO, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting after a trooper responded to a 911 call that led to a man being shot outside an Owosso Bar and Grill, according to police. Authorities say the incident happened at 311 W. Corunna Ave in Owosso at about 11:35 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Michigan economist, businesses optimistic in new jobs report
LANSING, Mich. — The United States unemployment rate is shrinking and the labor market has added more than double the number of new jobs anticipated by the Dow Jones, according to the latest jobs report released Friday. 528,000 jobs were added in July, the report says. That doesn't mean...
nbc25news.com
CBP officers: Three arrested for alleged thwart human smuggling attempt
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents say they arrested three foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River near Algonac early Tuesday morning. Border Patrol dispatch monitoring the Remote Video Surveillance System observed a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac cross the international...
nbc25news.com
Judge in Flint Water Bellwether Trial seals transcripts to the public
A judge handling the Flint Water Bellwether Trial has now sealed transcripts of a hearing with lawyers related to the case from the public. Lawyers held a video hearing on Wednesday While jurors were on an 11-day break from deliberations. A docket entry indicates the hearing was over “trial related...
nbc25news.com
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
nbc25news.com
INTERVIEW: Services Genesee Health System offers to those in a mental health crisis
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee Health System says helping families through a mental health crisis is important. That's why they have options available for those in need.
nbc25news.com
Dewalt recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury and laceration hazards
FLINT, Mich. - Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards. According to reports, DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw's rear safety guard breaking almost 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.
nbc25news.com
Out of 14% of black people in the US, only 2% of psychiatrists are black
FLINT, MI.---There is a lack of mental health professionals, according to data shown by the American Psychiatric Association. As of 2021, only two percent of the estimated 41,000 psychiatrists in the US are black. Meanwhile, according to the US Census, black people make up 14 percent of the USA population.
Comments / 0