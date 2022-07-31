ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint City Bucks one win away from hosting the national championship

By Danny Murphy
nbc25news.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

MHSAA to allow replay challenges at 11-player football championships

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced some rules changes for this upcoming season. One of the most notable ones involves the 11-player football championship games, where coaches will be allowed one replay challenge per game. The challenge will cost the team one timeout if the original outcomes is confirmed. Only specific types of plays will be allowed to be challenged.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc's Jaylen Johnson commits to Grand Valley State football

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - This week, Grand Blanc's Jaylen Johnson announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the Grand Valley State football team. The star wideout didn't get his first offer until this past spring. But then by the end of the recruiting process, Johnson had 11 colleges vying for him and he decided to go with the Lakers.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Powers Catholic's Grant Garman commits to Oakland University baseball

FLINT, Mich. - Powers Catholic's Grant Garman is staying close to home as he has committed to the Oakland University baseball team. During his sophomore campaign, Garman went 11-1 on the mound with 110 strikeouts and only 14 walks in just under 68 innings of work, as well as an ERA under one. He was a first team All-State and Division 2 selection. He also contributed with his bat, hitting over .420 with 22 RBI.
ROCHESTER, MI
nbc25news.com

Mott CC's Randy Moore named new head coach of Linden baseball team

LINDEN, Mich. - Everyone is always looking for that dream job. For Mott Community College baseball coach Randy Moore, his dream came true this week with a new head coach position. Moore has been named the new head baseball coach at his alma mater of Linden High School. He graduated...
LINDEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
nbc25news.com

Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, announced Friday that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season. The Director of Athletics says Pearson, whose multi-year contract ended in early May, had remained in his position...
ANN ARBOR, MI
nbc25news.com

Concussion awareness improving in high school football

OWOSSO, Mich. - This Monday will mark the first day of practices for high school football teams across the state of Michigan. And while it will be a few days until the pads come on, the concern for concussions continues to be a hot topic. According to the MHSAA, last...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced Thursday that test results from nine surface water samples taken Wednesday downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium into the Huron River system showed no detectable presence of the contaminant. The MDHHS says a “do not contact”...
WIXOM, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint City Bucks
nbc25news.com

Tree falls on moving vehicle, killing woman in Lapeer Township

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman has died after a traffic crash in Lapeer Township, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, just after 4:00 p.m. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the incident was caused due to thunderstorms that...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

FACT CHECK: Are Flint City Council ARPA documents valid ? Yes, but there's more

FLINT, Mich. - According to Flint City Hall, misinformation surrounding ARPA fund applications for the City of Flint have been circulating. Recently the City of Flint issued a news release stating Flint City Council forms are not formal applications for the AR[A funds and they wont receive any money based off of those forms, but there are two things residents should know about that form.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigating shooting by BP gas station in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a BP gas station in Flint. The station is located on Clio Rd. near Myrtle Ave. Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW they are investigating a shooting in that area, but have no additional details at this time.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc25news.com

Michigan economist, businesses optimistic in new jobs report

LANSING, Mich. — The United States unemployment rate is shrinking and the labor market has added more than double the number of new jobs anticipated by the Dow Jones, according to the latest jobs report released Friday. 528,000 jobs were added in July, the report says. That doesn't mean...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

CBP officers: Three arrested for alleged thwart human smuggling attempt

DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents say they arrested three foreign nationals during a smuggling attempt on the St. Clair River near Algonac early Tuesday morning. Border Patrol dispatch monitoring the Remote Video Surveillance System observed a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac cross the international...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Judge in Flint Water Bellwether Trial seals transcripts to the public

A judge handling the Flint Water Bellwether Trial has now sealed transcripts of a hearing with lawyers related to the case from the public. Lawyers held a video hearing on Wednesday While jurors were on an 11-day break from deliberations. A docket entry indicates the hearing was over “trial related...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Out of 14% of black people in the US, only 2% of psychiatrists are black

FLINT, MI.---There is a lack of mental health professionals, according to data shown by the American Psychiatric Association. As of 2021, only two percent of the estimated 41,000 psychiatrists in the US are black. Meanwhile, according to the US Census, black people make up 14 percent of the USA population.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy