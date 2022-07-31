Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway

kjzz.com
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy, and Clinton were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire very early Tuesday morning in Hooper. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The fire, which was called in at...
Hydroplaning suspected as crash brings I-15 traffic to a crawl in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A crash on southbound I-15 Tuesday morning temporarily brought all traffic to a halt, creating a backup of red tail lights in Davis County as drivers waited for the scene to clear. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 6 a.m....
UPDATE: U.S.-89 grass fire under control
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The grass fire on affecting traffic on U.S.-89 is now under control. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says residents in the area should still use caution. Additionally, this incident has prompted the agency to remind community members to take the necessary fire sense precautions, including to remember to check vehicles for […]
Ogden fire causes about $100K in damages
OGDEN, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters responded to a fire in a metal building behind a residence Thursday. Crews were dispatched to the scene, in the area of 300 West and 7th Street, at 11:06 a.m. “Fire units arrived on the scene to a...
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Proposed local canyon fees could have negative effects
A couple weeks ago there was a good article in The Herald Journal by Jackson Wilde discussing the possibility of the Forest Service implementing winter recreation fees at the mouth of Green Canyon. This is one of five parking sites in Cache County where the Forest Service is considering adding fees; the others include Smithfield Canyon, Tony Grove Winter Sports Trailhead, the Sinks winter parking area, and the Murray Farm Trailhead near Wellsville. Fees for the first four of these will only be collected during the winter.
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
More food options coming to Cache Valley
There will be several new food options in the Cache Valley area, as many new restaurants have opened, or have plans to open in the coming months. One of the most anticipated restaurants — the California-based chain In-N-Out Burger — could be opening within the month on the corner of 400 North and Main Street in Logan, bringing classic burgers, fries and shakes to the valley.
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
