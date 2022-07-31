ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio

By Amanda Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viggc_0gzkOGT200

WELLSTON, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Jackson County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8.

Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his 2007 Jeep Wrangler, striking a guardrail and reentering the road before striking the guardrail again. Vickers and the front seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Vickers was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.

Police investigating accident in East Liverpool

Agencies that assisted at the scene included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Med-Flight and Durham’s Towing.

Highway Patrol reminds drivers and passengers to always wear a seat belt on every trip.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, OH
Accidents
Wellston, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Wellston, OH
Jackson County, OH
Crime & Safety
Wellston, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In

Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on SR327 in Jackson County. The crash happened when a black Jeep Wrangler driven by Rogan Vickers, 19 of Wellston,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jackson Co#Jackson Post#Ohio Route 327#Jeep#Wellston Fire Department#Jackson County Ems#Med Flight#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Inmate found dead in Orient prison cell

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the death of a prisoner at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient. Initial reports say that 25-year-old Trevor Barr was discovered dead in his cell from an “apparent suicide”. Investigators have not disclosed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Robbery suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — A man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a business and left his wallet at the crime scene. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) say they responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a business near Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. The owner told police that […]
sciotopost.com

Update: Cantwell Cliffs Hiker Identified, Fell 80-100 Feet to His Death

HOCKING – Emergency crews were called to the area of Cantwell Cliffs around 6 pm on the report of a man who had fallen off the ledge and to the rock bottom below. When Hocking EMS and Fire Department arrived on the scene they reported the man as not moving and not responsive. Shortly after reaching the man and attempting life-saving measures to save him, he was pronounced dead.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Body of missing teen recovered in Scioto River

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The body of a teenager that went missing in the Scioto River has been found. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeremy Sheppard Jr.’s body was recovered near State Route 104 and State Route 348. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue team called […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested at Adena After Destruction of Hosptial Room

CHILLICOTHE – Police had to arrest a man who was acting combative while possibly under the influence at Adena hospital. According to Ross County Sheriffs office, on July 28, 2022 Deputy Kidwell responded to Adena Regional Medical Center to assist their security department with a combative patient. When the deputy arrived he made contact with security and medical staff. Security reported that the patient, Michael Leeth became combative with hospital staff and was destructive to one of the hospital rooms he was in. Security had to restrain him in a.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy