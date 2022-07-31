‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore

Read this article. It tells people NOT to swim during daylight hours or at dusk or dawn.Doesn't anyone check these pieces for errors?I think it's supposed to say "swim only during daylight hours."If you follow the "advice" in this article, you're left with swimming at night, which we should never do in the ocean.I guess the days of proofreading copy prior to publication are over.
people freak out because sharks are doing their thing. More people die from bee stings but you don't hear anyone saying don't go out and stay away from flowers 🌺
I was expecting a better read from this article, but Florida is a hot spot for shark attacks, certain spieces do swim in shallows for prey like Black tips, Bulls for example..Dont swim when in murky water, watch out for schools of fish..couple red flagsto watch out for
