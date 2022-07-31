ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Utah helmets that should reappear in 2022

By Cole Bagley
 2 days ago

As the Utes prepare for the 2022 season, FanNation AllUtes hopes to see them march into battle with three former helmets from previous years.

With the 2022 season not far off, the University of Utah football program is busy making their preparations to take the field in September. As someone who believes in the look good, feel good, play good motto, there are several helmets that should make a reappearance in 2022.

3. White Oversized Drum & Feather

The white oversized drum & feather is not a helmet we've seen for some time as the last appearance I can recall is the ASU game in 2018.

While this helmet appears to have been shelved, the black oversized drum & feather has continued to be a staple of the program's blackout editions for the last few years. While both are excellent helmets, this icy beaut obviously makes for a great whiteout combo and should be brought back for at least one more appearance.

Don't get me wrong, the black oversized drum & feather is a great helmet and presents a very a sleek look. However, the Utes are in need of a new blackout combo and that helmet should at least be shelved for a few seasons as it's been used a lot as of late.

Simply, Bring back the white, retire the black version and while you are at, consider doing more of these oversized drum & feather editions. That red one against BYU in the Las Vegas bowl is also a beautiful lid.

2. Blackout Ute Proud

A special edition helmet from the 2019 season, the blackout Ute Proud has only ever made one appearance but was a popular crowd favorite.

One of the most unique Ute Proud editions, the black helmet and tribal designs had an incredible amount of swag and were the perfect fit for a blackout game.

As previously mentioned, the black oversized drum & feather needs a break so why not bring this back in its place in 2022?

1. Candy Apple Red's

Alright hear me out on this. I completely understand that the Utes went 0-3 while wearing this helmet in 2021, but rather than be superstitious, it's important to note that Cameron Rising was not the starter in two of those games. Is it really fair to blame the losses on the helmet when the spark to Utah's offense wasn't under center for the majority of those?

Now that we've got the record straight and put any worry to rest, these helmets are a must wear for Utah during the 2022 campaign. With the classic drum & feather logo, white stripes down the middle, white face mask and gorgeous candy apple gloss, this helmet has never looked better.

