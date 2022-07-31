J.Lo Commanded the Stage at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala 2022

www.vogue.com
The Best Dressed Stars Favored the Unconventional This Week
There must have been something in the air this week: On the red carpets, the best dressed celebrities favored avant garde dressing and bold, architectural silhouettes. Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw kicked things off at the premiere of Surface in New York City, when she slipped into an artfully-draped Alexander McQueen gown in green. “There’s something about this dress that’s very feminine, but it also has an edge to it, which is something you always find with McQueen,” the star told Vogue of the dress. “I love that there’s a lot of fabric and pleating. It’s very interesting—it’s not uniform.” Also at the premiere of the new AppleTV+ series was Reese Witherspoon, whose little white dress embraced Schiaparelli’s decorative slashes.
Working Girl Is Returning to Screens, Thanks to Selena Gomez
Mike Nichols’s 1988 rom-com Working Girl is a cult classic – the delightful tale of Staten Island-based secretary Tess, played by a bouffanted, power-shouldered Melanie Griffith, who impersonates her high-powered boss Katharine (an acerbic Sigourney Weaver) in a bid to get ahead. So, considering the flurry of ’80s reboots and sequels that are currently in the works in Hollywood—Dirty Dancing, Fatal Attraction, *Flashdance—*it comes as no surprise that a reimagining of the corporate Cinderella story is also on its way. What may surprise you, however, is that the star set to spearhead the project is not one of the original film’s cast members. Instead, it’s 30-year-old multihyphenate Selena Gomez.
Jennifer Lopez’s Entire Honeymoon Wardrobe In Pictures
Jennifer Lopez—or Jennifer Lynn Affleck, as she is now known—and husband Ben Affleck have captivated the internet with their honeymoon postcards from Paris. The newlyweds have been papped at every turn during their sojourn in the City of Love, captured looking blissfully loved-up everywhere from the Louvré to the Hôtel de Crillon to a romantic bridge over the Seine.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Keke Palmer, Dua Lipa, Janet Jackson, and More
Keke Palmer stunned this week at the Italian premiere of the new Jordan Peele film Nope. The actor was radiant on the red carpet in a lemon yellow strapless Prada dress paired with black opera gloves. Another chic moment? Palmer posed next to a vase made with three-dimensional molds of lemons for a maximum highlighting effect.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Olivia Rodrigo Puts Her Spin on the Dress Brand of the Year
Nensi Dojaka has won plaudits for her conceal-and-reveal minidresses and bodysuits. Last year, the fashion search engine Lyst revealed her sexy LBDs were among the hottest products online, and she went on to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize in the fall. Countless celebrities have fallen for the designer’s sultry looks—her stylish gen-Z fans include Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin and Zendaya—the most recent convert being Olivia Rodrigo.
Every Time Kate Middleton Proved She’s the Sportiest Royal
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is a natural sportswoman. Remember her playing volleyball in the Olympic Park wearing five-inch heels just three months after giving birth to Prince George? Or when she hit the court with newly-crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu, or donned cricketing whites in Pakistan? Whatever the activity, it’s her ease and boundless enthusiasm that see her through—unsurprising for someone who led her school’s hockey team, became a star tennis player and even crewed on an around-the-world yacht during her gap year.
What to Watch This Weekend, From Issa Rae’s New Comedy to the Return of Nathan Fielder
Ready to settle down with a good movie or TV show as the week rolls to a close, and the summer heat sets in? If you’re looking for a trip to the theater—and fancy something a little offbeat—check out the actor and first-time director Nana Mensah’s charming comedy-drama Queen of Glory, which follows a Ghanaian-American graduate student as she navigates the death of her mother (and the Christian bookstore she left behind). Elsewhere, Issa Rae makes her return to TV via HBO’s playful Rap Sh!t, starring Aida Osman and KaMillion as friends and struggling female rappers on the come-up in Miami. Finally, if you like your comedy a little more biting (and very cringe-inducing), the king of the pitch-black docu-comedy, Nathan Fielder, is back with The Rehearsal.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
Gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker Has Filled His L.A. Home With Wild, One-of-a-Kind Objects
Alex Tieghi-Walker’s Los Angeles home is a clapboard cabinet of curiosities: nearly every object inside is a one-off piece sourced from friends, artists, and makers around the world. There’s a reclaimed plastic chandelier that Tieghi-Walker affectionately describes as “weird octopus spidery thing,” a cabinet made out of tiles that look like they’ve been squeezed through a pasta maker, and hundreds of unique plates and mezcal cups. (“I host a lot,” Teighi-Walker justifies.) Then there’s the outdoor bathtub, nestled in the jungle-like courtyard with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. "Part of the joy of living in Los Angeles is this indoor outdoor life," he says. “It’s kind of a guilt-free bath because when I drain the water it waters the garden.”
People Are Sharing The Most Surprisingly Dark Moments They Remember From Kids TV Shows And Movies
The Willy Wonka boat scene is peak horror filmmaking.
Meet The Editor: Nicole Phelps
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, August 25, you’ll be able to ask the Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business anything—from how she became a fashion critic to what she packs for fashion month. We’re going to be finding out more about how Nicole leads Vogue’s fashion show coverage, her most memorable front row experiences—and the rising designers you need to know now…Join us!
Gap’s Biggest Fan Loves the ’90s In-Store Playlists as Much as the Clothes
Michael Bise loves Gap—at least the Gap from 1992 to 2006. His passion for the brand—known for classic basics, well-fitted denim, and, at the time, revolutionary campaigns—began when he started working at a Dallas store in 1993. For years, Bise has been chronicling and compiling Gap playlists from his time there and storing his favorite pieces. His website gapplaylists.blogspot.com is an incredibly detailed library of the soundtracks that Gap’s corporate office would distribute to the stores via CD to play while customers shopped.
At the Barnes Foundation, Isaac Julien Stages a Soaring Ode to Black Creativity
Entering Isaac Julien’s newest installation, Once Again … (Statues Never Die), is like entering into a series of questions, each composed in sumptuous, film-like black-and-white video, each projected on five wall-sized screens. The visitor to the exhibition—which runs through September 4, at the Barnes Foundation, in Philadelphia—stands in the half-circle of views, a panorama of five characters, each moving through museums and art studios, through mansions and nightclubs and landscapes of time. Altogether, it’s a dream that makes a point to not make a point at all, but instead foreground old (but still charged) debates about art and objects, about how people see things or don’t, about the resonances of violence and the power of questions to reposition us. It’s a summer must-see.
For his first offering under newly-formed umbrella company SP Collection, Roland Mouret brought forth fresh energy, while acknowledging his brand’s heritage. “To exist in the present, you must understand your own history,” said the designer at a showroom set-up in London’s Claridge’s hotel. “Now, it’s time to modernize our signatures to reflect how people want to dress today.”
Jayma Cardoso Hosted an Elegant Bridgehampton Dinner for Vacheron Constantin
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
In Not Okay, Zoey Deutch Captures Gen Z’s Obsession With ’90s and Y2K Hair
In Hulu’s new satirical comedy Not Okay, Zoey Deutch stars as Danni Sanders, a 20-something fledgling writer obsessed with amplifying her social media clout. She’s willing to do so by any means necessary, going so far as to fake an Emily in Paris–style sojourn to the City of Light and subsequently pretend to survive a terrorist attack.
35 NY Profile - Sheila Anozier
Before or after taxes? I actually love birthdays and have enjoyed every single one of mine, but unfortunately, this society has a tendency to slap their own projections to the number they associate you with. I prefer not engage in that. What did you want to be when you were...
25 Years Later, Mariah Carey’s “Honey” Is Just As Sweet
Sugar never, ever was as sweet as Mariah Carey’s “Honey.” Released 25 years ago today as the lead single of her deeply personal sixth studio album Butterfly, “Honey” was a redefining song in Carey’s career–one that saw her lean further into hip hop–and in her personal life, as she was going through her divorce from music executive Tommy Mottola at the time.
