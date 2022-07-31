Not the Time for Rajapaksa to Return, Sri Lanka President Says - WSJ

www.usnews.com
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
German Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Russia Wants Negotiated Solution to Ukraine War
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia wants a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine and last month's agreement on grain shipments might offer a way forward, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated...
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
How the CIA Identified and Killed Al-Qaeda Leader Zawahiri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri had been in hiding for years and the operation to locate and kill...
Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
U.S. Launched Weekend Drone Strike in Kabul -Taliban Spokesman
KABUL (Reuters) - The United States carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul over the weekend, the Taliban's chief spokesman said on Monday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday and the ruling Islamist extremists strongly condemned it as a violation of “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
Pelosi Departs Taiwan, Capping Visit That Infuriated China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own. Pelosi, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched...
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
North Korea Denounces U.S. 'Interference' Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticised what it called U.S. "imprudent interference" in China's internal affairs over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the official KCNA said. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American...
EU Securities Watchdog to Arm Itself With Crypto Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog has begun preparations for increased scrutiny of crypto transactions after the bloc agreed groundbreaking rules to regulate what it called a "Wild West" sector, a public tender document showed. While cryptoasset firms will be licensed by national regulators in the 27-country bloc,...
Russian Claims of Destroying Ukrainian HIMARS False -Pentagon
(Reuters) -The Pentagon on Tuesday denied Russian claims that the country had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to Interfax, said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed the HIMARS after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Patriotic Fervour Erupts on Chinese Social Media Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - The sight of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in Taiwan late on Tuesday was too much to bear for many mainland China internet users, who wanted a more muscular response from their government. "Going to bed yesterday night, I was so angry I...
Taiwan Expects Increased 'Psychological Warfare' After Pelosi Visit
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan pledged on Wednesday to step up security against possible disruptions by "overseas forces" including cyber attacks as tensions with China rise following the visit to the self-ruled island by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China demonstrated its outrage over the highest-level U.S. visit in 25...
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
