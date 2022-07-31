Israel Demands U.N. Disband Gaza War Panel Over Alleged Anti-Semitism

www.usnews.com
Tom Driver
2d ago
why is it when those affected with Palestine shoot rockets into that Jewish area of Isreal its OK but when Isreal has had enough and strikes back they are the bad guys? I say if one side wants to be the aggressor then t h e other side can defend themselves any way they can.
DIN DDD
2d ago
The evil UN is a joke folks, they"investigate" israelright ,why dont they investigate china that use chemical warfare on planet earth and deliberately infected the worldwith their coved 19 corona???
Mark Rogers
2d ago
The Stereotypical ISRAELI Response: "OI VEY! IT'S JUST LIKE AUSCHWITZ!!! TWO THOUSAND YEARS OF PERSECUTION!!!" Don't they EVER get tired of singing the same Old Tired Song?
