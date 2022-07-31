Hundreds of Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Lisbon

www.usnews.com
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
‘Nudity on the beach is normal’: how Sardinia is tapping into the naturist revival
Sergio Cossu’s nude awakening came in 1972, when, at the age of 16 and needing a getaway from his family, he ventured to Santa Teresa Gallura, whose stretch of wild, pristine coastline in northern Sardinia was a mecca for hippies from across Europe. “It was my first solo holiday...
Man, 51, Feared to Have Drowned After Saving His Son from Lake in Italy: 'A Real Tragedy'
A 51-year-old British father is feared to have died after he jumped into a lake in northern Italy to save his drowning teenage son, according to multiple reports. Aran Chada disappeared on Friday after he jumped into Lake Garda to save his 14-year-old son, who was having trouble swimming in the water, reported The Sunday Times.
British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy
A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
BBC
Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours
Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
10th body recovered from Italy’s melting Marmolada glacier
ROME (AP) — Rescue crews in northern Italy recovered a tenth body Thursday and said they were looking for just one more hiker following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier. Alpine rescue crews using dogs and drones were able to recover the...
Italy's No. 2 most-wanted mobster is extradited from Brazil
A convicted mobster who was one of Italy's most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world's most powerful drug brokers, arrived in Rome Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam. Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most wanted and dangerous mobsters....
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
Europe’s wildfire threat eases but blaze grows in Slovenia
MADRID (AP) — Europe’s spate of fierce wildfires abated somewhat Thursday amid cooler temperatures, with French firefighters starting to get the upper hand over two major blazes, Spain taming a fire that killed two people and no new outbreaks reported in Portugal. But a fire in Slovenia on...
More than 1,100 migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea
MILAN (AP) — Italian vessels have recovered five bodies and rescued 674 people packed on a fishing boat adrift in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, the Italian Coast Guard said Sunday, while European charities reported saving more than 500 more. Some of the survivors had to be plucked...
Killing of Nigerian street seller causes outrage in Italy
Video footage of a Nigerian street seller being attacked and killed in broad daylight in Italy has sparked a row over far-right parties’ xenophobic tactics in the country’s election campaign. Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was killed on Friday in the centre of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the...
US News and World Report
France's 2nd Heat Wave of the Year Leaves Paris Sweltering
PARIS (AP) — Paris’ regional authorities warned residents to be vigilant Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). In a tweet, the Ile-de-France prefecture also asked residents to moderate their water consumption amid a “major dry spell.”. Elsewhere in France, some 27 departments have...
scitechdaily.com
Greece Battles Raging Wildfires on Lesbos Island – Residents and Tourists Evacuated
After a wildfire broke out on the morning of July 23, hundreds of residents and tourists have been evacuated from the east Aegean island of Lesbos (also known as Lesvos), Greece. The fire has been raging near the coastal area of Vatera, a popular tourist destination. It has already burned pine forest, shrubland, and cultivated fields.
Time Out Global
Spain is banning people from setting their air-con below 27C
If you’re heading to Spain this summer, prepare to feel a bit toastier than usual. The Spanish government has just passed a decree that makes it illegal in lots of public places to set the air-conditioning below 27C. The rule applies to public buildings such as airports, bars, cinemas,...
Mystical water underworld of past empires reopens in Istanbul
Justinian the Great would have been proud.
