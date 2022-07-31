Saraya Says She’s Not Looking to Join AEW Anytime Soon

Read on 411mania.com
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Grabbed Paul Heyman By The Throat
Paul Heyman certainly knows how to stand out, but it seems that The Tribal Chief’s special counsel has rubbed a few people the wrong way over the years. Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, happens to be one of those people. Recently Shelly Martinez spoke to Wrestling...
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Her Behind & Tells Haters To Kiss It With New Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She is certainly a very talented pro wrestler as well. She also decided to send a message to her haters recently. Dolin signed...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Will Never Get The Credit He Deserves, Supports New Regime In WWE
In an interview with the MackMania podcast (via Fightful), Paul Heyman spoke about the work ethic of Vince McMahon and why he believes the former WWE CEO will never get the credit he deserves. McMahon retired last month after the WWE board announced it was investigating claims of misconduct against him. Here are highlights:
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
ringsidenews.com
Tenille Dashwood Confirms Relationship With Madcap Moss
Tenille Dashwood had a memorable run in NXT as one of the original female competitors in the brand. However, the same cannot be said about her main roster run, especially her unfortunate Emmalina gimmick. Dashwood recently confessed her feelings for WWE star Madcap Moss. She is still connected to the pro wrestling world, in big ways. The former Emma recently announced that she is dating Madcap Moss.
411mania.com
Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
411mania.com
Booker T Says One Last Harlem Heat Match ‘Ain’t Happening’
Booker T has bit the kibosh on the idea of one last match with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that despite some speculation to the contrary, a swan song match with the two brothers together “ain’t happening.”
411mania.com
WWE Weekend House Show Lineups for Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Stunner
– WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show tonight in North Charleston, South Carolina at the North Charleston Coliseum. Here is the advertised lineup:. * Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Carmella. * SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
411mania.com
WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances
– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
411mania.com
Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC
– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
411mania.com
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Location for Bound for Glory 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will announce on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV show the location for Bound for Glory 2022. As previously reported, this year’s show is expected to take place at Danbury, Connecticut on October 8. The expected venue for the show is rumored to...
411mania.com
Tonight’s AEW Battle of Belts III Lineup & Road to Preview: Three Title Matches Scheduled
– AEW is back on again tonight for Battle of the Belts III. Tonight’s show features three title matchups. Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Championship. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship, and Thunder Rosa defends the Women’s World Championship. The card will air on tape delay on TNT...
411mania.com
New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More
A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Double Smackdown Taping Set For Later This Month, NXT Live Event Tonight
– WWE will be holding a double taping of Smackdown later this month due to travel for Clash at the Castle. PWInsider reports that the double taping will take place on August 26th in order to allow WWE to travel over to the UK the next week for the September 4th PPV.
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 8.5.22
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game
Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
