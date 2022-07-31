ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Saraya Says She’s Not Looking to Join AEW Anytime Soon

By Jeffrey Harris
 5 days ago
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Grabbed Paul Heyman By The Throat

Paul Heyman certainly knows how to stand out, but it seems that The Tribal Chief’s special counsel has rubbed a few people the wrong way over the years. Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, happens to be one of those people. Recently Shelly Martinez spoke to Wrestling...
WWE
411mania.com

Mick Foley Speaks on Son’s Prospects After WWE Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke out regarding his son Dewey’s future following his release from the WWE this June (per Wrestling Inc.). He mentioned Dewey on his Foley is Pod podcast, saying would likely perform better with fewer constraints, and commented that he would probably find employment elsewhere, since Dewey was used to intense schedule hours during his career with the WWE.
WWE
Person
Paige
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
ringsidenews.com

Tenille Dashwood Confirms Relationship With Madcap Moss

Tenille Dashwood had a memorable run in NXT as one of the original female competitors in the brand. However, the same cannot be said about her main roster run, especially her unfortunate Emmalina gimmick. Dashwood recently confessed her feelings for WWE star Madcap Moss. She is still connected to the pro wrestling world, in big ways. The former Emma recently announced that she is dating Madcap Moss.
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal Talks About Preparing Ric Flair For His Final Match

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Jay Lethal spoke about the work that went into preparing Ric Flair for his last match, which happened on Sunday. Flair and Andrade el Idolo defeated Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, after Flair pinned Jarrett with the figure four. Here are highlights:
WWE
#Combat#Wwe Superstar Saraya
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes

– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
WWE
411mania.com

Booker T Says One Last Harlem Heat Match ‘Ain’t Happening’

Booker T has bit the kibosh on the idea of one last match with his brother Stevie Ray as part of Harlem Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on his Hall of Fame podcast that despite some speculation to the contrary, a swan song match with the two brothers together “ain’t happening.”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Video of SummerSlam Tryouts, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments, This Is Awesome Looks at Superstar Entrances

– WWE released a video offering an inside look at the recent SummerSlam Tryouts that took place last week:. – WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show:. – The next episode of WWE This Is Awesome will showcase the best Superstar entrances. You can check out a preview clip for the new episode below. The new episode will begin streaming on Friday, August 5 on Peacock.
WWE
411mania.com

Sam Alvey Says He’d Want to Get Into Wrestling & WWE If He Doesn’t Continue in UFC

– Sportskeeda MMA spoke to UFC fighter Sam Alvey ahead of UFC on ESPN 40, where he’s facing Michał Oleksiejczuk this weekend. During the interview, Alvey expressed his interest in wanting to join WWE if he doesn’t continue fighting in UFC after this fight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful and Sportskeeda):
UFC
411mania.com

New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More

A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 8.5.22

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
GREENVILLE, SC
411mania.com

Sasha Banks No Longer Advertised For Celebrity Flag Football Game

Amid reports that she may be returning to WWE, Sasha Banks is no longer advertised for tomorrow’s celebrity flag football game. Banks had been advertised as competing in the LA Rams’ celebrity game that is set for Friday under her real name Mercedes Varnado, but the Rams’ Instagram Stories listed an updated roster that no longer shows her. The Rams’ official website also no longer lists her.
WWE

