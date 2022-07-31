ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ESR HaloLock car charger with CryoBoost Review: MagSafe-compatible with active cooling

By Andrew O'Hara
Apple Insider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
appleinsider.com

Apple Insider

Linus Torvalds uses M2 MacBook Air to release Linux 5.19

— The latest release of Linux 5.19 has more of an Apple angle than usual, with Linus Torvalds releasing it using an M2MacBook Air running a version of Linux ported to Apple Silicon.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Multifunctional monitor stands you can buy for your workspace

Work from a desktop computer or monitor? Then your workspace needs one of these multifunctional monitor stands. Because while desk-based computers offer expansive views of your work, they sit so low that you have to hunch and scrunch your neck to see it properly. That’s not great for your comfort, or your productivity. So check out the helpful monitor stands below.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esr#Vehicles#Chargers#Magsafe#Cryoboost Review#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate
PC Magazine

Walmart 'Prime Day' Deals: Check Out the Best Summer Sale Discounts

Looking to save on a laptop, TV, or Dyson vacuum? Walmart's version of Amazon Prime Day is a Summer Sale that's live now—no Walmart+ membership needed. Amazon's retail rivals are not taking Prime Day lying down, and among the first out of the gate with a competing sale is Walmart, which kicked off its Summer Sale this weekend.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

The best Windows laptop deals of July 2022

The best Windows laptop deals offer handsome discounts on top-rated portable personal computers. Beyond the Microsoft Store, many of our favorite notebooks are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, just to name a few. Whether you're bargain shopping for your dream college laptop or checking out MacOS...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple Brompton Road architects discuss store's 'calm oasis'

— The architects behind the new Apple Brompton Road have revealed the materials used, and the sense of history retained, for the new London store.
ECONOMY
Android Police

Plugable’s new power meter can measure eye-watering charging speeds of up to 240W

USB-C is the connector of choice for almost all Android OEMs and several laptop makers are ditching the barrel jack for it too. After all, the latest USB-C 2.1 specification allows up to 240W power delivery compared to the older standard’s 100W cap. However, if you want to know how fast a particular adapter, cable, or combo actually charges your laptop, you need a power meter. That's where Plugable's latest product comes in handy. The company has launched a new USB-C power meter capable of measuring up to 240W (via XDA Developers).
ELECTRONICS
CNET

OnePlus 10 Pro's Price Drops to $799, Bringing It Closer to the New 10T Phone

OnePlus dropped the price of its 10 Pro phone to $799 on Wednesday, the same day as the company's launch event for the new 10T 5G. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which came out earlier this year, checks most of the boxes for a high-end Android phone, including a powerful processor and sleek design, said CNET's Andrew Lanxon in his review. Plus, even before the price drop, its original $899 price tag was less than other high-end phones like the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Redesigned Eve Aqua has Thread and improved valve mechanism

The redesigned Eve Aqua has improved mechanics and a new look to help HomeKit owners keep their gardens well-watered. Following the release of the all-new Eve Motion, smart home accessory maker Eve Systems is out with its latest product. It has redesigned the Eve Aqua, with a refreshed design and durability improvements.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How order and delivery tracking is better with Apple Wallet in iOS 16

— Customers will soon be able to review order receipts, track deliveries, and verify purchases within the updated Apple Wallet app iniOS 16. Here's how it works.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts

When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G42: Budget 4G smartphone with OLED panel and a 50 MP camera

Motorola challenges the smartphone mid-range with the Moto G42. This means that a good price-performance ratio is a must, and the 6.43-inch Moto G42 delivers just that. For little money, you get a comparatively large amount of features. The highlights are the bright AMOLED display and the large battery. Working...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Nomatic Navigator Sling 10L review: the Goldilocks laptop sling bag

The Nomatic Navigator Sling 10L is the exact size needed for a 14-inch MacBook Pro and everything someone would want in an everyday carry laptop bag. When Nomatic first announced the 10L Sling, we were excited by the prospect of a simple bag sized between the 15L and 6L bags we previously reviewed. However, the 10L Sling quickly sold out and was only meant to be a limited edition item.
AMAZON
notebookcheck.net

LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market

Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
TechRadar

Hands on: OnePlus 10T review

The OnePlus 10T is an odd sibling to the 10 Pro – it charges faster and has a more advanced processor, but a less-attractive design, worse cameras and a weaker battery life. It costs the same too, despite the fact it feels like a budget alternative. Pros. +. Fast...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple TV gift card offer extended in US, spread internationally

Apple took down the online Apple Store in very many territories overnight on July 31, 2022 and into August 1, 2022. Now that the Store is back online, it appears that the only visible update is an expansion and extension of the previously US-only Apple TV 4K gift card offer.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to use iCloud Keychain on Windows and how it differs from macOS and iOS

— Apple isn't limiting its Keychain password-storing features to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here's how you can extend theiCloud Keychain, so you can use your stored passwords on a Windows PC.
SOFTWARE

