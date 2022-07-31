ESR HaloLock car charger with CryoBoost Review: MagSafe-compatible with active cooling

appleinsider.com
The Verge
Sennheiser Momentum 4 leak reveals a drastic design change and a lower price tag
The comfy, classy, premium build of Sennheiser's third-gen Momentum Wireless headphones earned them a spot on our list of the very best noise-canceling cans — but a Canadian retailer leak has just revealed their next iteration will be quite different when they launch later this month. As you can...
Apple Insider
Linus Torvalds uses M2 MacBook Air to release Linux 5.19
The latest release of Linux 5.19 has more of an Apple angle than usual, with Linus Torvalds releasing it using an M2MacBook Air running a version of Linux ported to Apple Silicon.
Multifunctional monitor stands you can buy for your workspace
Work from a desktop computer or monitor? Then your workspace needs one of these multifunctional monitor stands. Because while desk-based computers offer expansive views of your work, they sit so low that you have to hunch and scrunch your neck to see it properly. That’s not great for your comfort, or your productivity. So check out the helpful monitor stands below.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS・
PC Magazine
Walmart 'Prime Day' Deals: Check Out the Best Summer Sale Discounts
Looking to save on a laptop, TV, or Dyson vacuum? Walmart's version of Amazon Prime Day is a Summer Sale that's live now—no Walmart+ membership needed. Amazon's retail rivals are not taking Prime Day lying down, and among the first out of the gate with a competing sale is Walmart, which kicked off its Summer Sale this weekend.
laptopmag.com
The best Windows laptop deals of July 2022
The best Windows laptop deals offer handsome discounts on top-rated portable personal computers. Beyond the Microsoft Store, many of our favorite notebooks are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, just to name a few. Whether you're bargain shopping for your dream college laptop or checking out MacOS...
Apple Insider
Apple Brompton Road architects discuss store's 'calm oasis'
The architects behind the new Apple Brompton Road have revealed the materials used, and the sense of history retained, for the new London store.
Plugable’s new power meter can measure eye-watering charging speeds of up to 240W
USB-C is the connector of choice for almost all Android OEMs and several laptop makers are ditching the barrel jack for it too. After all, the latest USB-C 2.1 specification allows up to 240W power delivery compared to the older standard’s 100W cap. However, if you want to know how fast a particular adapter, cable, or combo actually charges your laptop, you need a power meter. That's where Plugable's latest product comes in handy. The company has launched a new USB-C power meter capable of measuring up to 240W (via XDA Developers).
CNET
OnePlus 10 Pro's Price Drops to $799, Bringing It Closer to the New 10T Phone
OnePlus dropped the price of its 10 Pro phone to $799 on Wednesday, the same day as the company's launch event for the new 10T 5G. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which came out earlier this year, checks most of the boxes for a high-end Android phone, including a powerful processor and sleek design, said CNET's Andrew Lanxon in his review. Plus, even before the price drop, its original $899 price tag was less than other high-end phones like the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Apple Insider
Redesigned Eve Aqua has Thread and improved valve mechanism
The redesigned Eve Aqua has improved mechanics and a new look to help HomeKit owners keep their gardens well-watered. Following the release of the all-new Eve Motion, smart home accessory maker Eve Systems is out with its latest product. It has redesigned the Eve Aqua, with a refreshed design and durability improvements.
Apple Insider
How order and delivery tracking is better with Apple Wallet in iOS 16
Customers will soon be able to review order receipts, track deliveries, and verify purchases within the updated Apple Wallet app iniOS 16. Here's how it works.
How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts
When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G42: Budget 4G smartphone with OLED panel and a 50 MP camera
Motorola challenges the smartphone mid-range with the Moto G42. This means that a good price-performance ratio is a must, and the 6.43-inch Moto G42 delivers just that. For little money, you get a comparatively large amount of features. The highlights are the bright AMOLED display and the large battery. Working...
Apple Insider
Nomatic Navigator Sling 10L review: the Goldilocks laptop sling bag
The Nomatic Navigator Sling 10L is the exact size needed for a 14-inch MacBook Pro and everything someone would want in an everyday carry laptop bag. When Nomatic first announced the 10L Sling, we were excited by the prospect of a simple bag sized between the 15L and 6L bags we previously reviewed. However, the 10L Sling quickly sold out and was only meant to be a limited edition item.
notebookcheck.net
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
Ars Technica
The OnePlus 10T returns to a winning formula of high specs, low ($649!) price
Four months after the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus is back with a new device, the OnePlus 10T. After we beat up the OnePlus 10 earlier this year for having a high price, the OnePlus 10T looks like a decent correction: It's $649, $250 cheaper than the $899 OnePlus 10 Pro.
TechRadar
Hands on: OnePlus 10T review
The OnePlus 10T is an odd sibling to the 10 Pro – it charges faster and has a more advanced processor, but a less-attractive design, worse cameras and a weaker battery life. It costs the same too, despite the fact it feels like a budget alternative. Pros. +. Fast...
Apple Insider
Apple TV gift card offer extended in US, spread internationally
Apple took down the online Apple Store in very many territories overnight on July 31, 2022 and into August 1, 2022. Now that the Store is back online, it appears that the only visible update is an expansion and extension of the previously US-only Apple TV 4K gift card offer.
Phone Arena
OnePlus introduces budget-friendly earphones ahead of OnePlus 10T’s debut
We’re a couple of days away from OnePlus’ next big reveal and the Chinese company decided that it’s a good idea to introduce a minor product. Although this isn’t a worldwide reveal, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE could have been launched much earlier/later to avoid splitting customers’ focus.
Apple Insider
How to use iCloud Keychain on Windows and how it differs from macOS and iOS
Apple isn't limiting its Keychain password-storing features to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here's how you can extend theiCloud Keychain, so you can use your stored passwords on a Windows PC.
