'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him
For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
Melissa Gilbert Traded the City Life for a Quiet Life in Upstate New York! Tour Her Lovely Cottage
Starring in Little House on the Prairie for nine seasons taught Melissa Gilbert so much! In fact, the Emmy nominee used her character as the inspiration behind her real-life move to a small town in upstate New York. She purchased a beautiful cottage in the Catskills with her husband, Timothy Busfield, in 2018.
‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star
Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame
Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
Steve Harvey Lists Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle on His Mount Rushmore of Comedians
A&E’s Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution has been showcasing the historic highs that have led to barriers being broken in the comedy business. And according to Steve Harvey, these members on and off of his “Mount Rushmore of Comedians,” are who we have to thank for such heights.
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Pays Powerful Tribute to Late Actress Nichelle Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of The View, paused Monday to honor the celebrities who died this weekend. There were several, including NBA legend Bill Russell and comedic actress Pat Carroll. But Goldberg, who is a huge sci-fi fan, took longer to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, who played the iconic Lt....
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Had a Surprising Challenge Early in the Show’s Run
Everyone who works to bring Blue Bloods to life, from the producers to the crew to the actors, is extremely dedicated to the realism of the series. Of course, watching an episode of the show won’t literally give you a window into the lives of the New York City police department. However, it’s about as close to reality as a dramatized series can get.
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
