ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89

MSNBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Star Trek
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star

Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy