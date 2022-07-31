Blarney is ready for a new home. Will it be with you?

Looking for a new furry friend to add to your family? Look no further than PDT’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Each week, in cooperation with a local animal shelter, a new adoptable pet will be featured. And with local animal shelters looking to make room for new pets in need, your adoption couldn’t come at a better time.

This week’s adoptable pet comes to us from Sierra’s Haven Home for New and Used Pets, located at 80 Easter Drive in Portsmouth.

Meet Blarney!

Age: 1 year and 3 months old

Sex: Male, neutered

Breed/species: Domestic Short Hair, feline

Medical conditions: None

Vaccines: Up to date

A shelter resident for 481 days as of press time, Blarney was born in Sierra’s Haven and has never known a home or life outside of the shelter. The staff at Sierra’s Haven say that it’s Blarney’s wish to “move in with someone else so that he can share a bed with them,” so it’s safe to say that he loves cuddling and attention from humans.

The staff at Sierra’s say that Blarney is great with cat companions, as he does well playing and cohabitating with other shelter cats.

Blarney would do best as an indoor cat, as he’s lived his whole life indoors. He is feline leukemia negative, and is up to date on all vaccines.

While the staff at Sierra’s are unsure how Blarney would behave around dogs and children, they say that he is shy but warms up quickly once he gets to know you.

Blarney’s adoption fee through Sierra’s Haven is $35. To meet Blarney and complete an adoption application, call Sierra’s Haven at (740) 353-5100. Is there room for Blarney in your home?