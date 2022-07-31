Police probe into unexplained death at East Kilbride Sports Club

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
BBC
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Complaint lodged after Kent Police fail to notify family of woman's death
The family of a woman found dead at her home in Kent have filed a formal complaint against police for failing to inform them of her passing. Susan Williamson, 70, died at her flat in Valley Road in Tunbridge Wells in March following an illness. Ms Williamson's brother, Jim Williamson,...
BBC
Breonna Taylor: US police charged over shooting death
Four US police officers have been arrested and charged over the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor. Ms Taylor was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes police who were executing a "no-knock" search warrant. The hospital worker, 26, was shot as officers stormed the apartment just after...
BBC
Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday after the incident at Hillsborough Park on 26 July, South Yorkshire Police said. He has since been released on bail and placed on...
BBC
Sam Brown death: Murder charge over fatal shooting at park party
A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering another man who was shot dead at a gathering of about 100 people in an east London park. Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, was injured at Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, in the early hours of the gathering on 24 July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'
Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
BBC
Men convicted over Brazil fire that killed 242 go free
A court in Brazil has overturned the conviction of four men who were sentenced to long terms in prison over a deadly nightclub fire. The blaze in the Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria in 2013 killed 242 people. It erupted when a band playing at the...
BBC
Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision
A woman has died and three other people have been injured in a car crash in Doncaster. The 21-year-old died when the white BMW she was travelling in collided with a red Seat Ibiza at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road at about 21:40 BST on Tuesday.
BBC
Middlesbrough cyclist death: Carl Eland hit by car which 'deliberately mounted pavement'
A cyclist died after being struck by a car which was deliberately driven on a pavement, a court has heard. Carl Eland, 37, was cycling with his girlfriend on his bike's handlebars in North Ormesby on 21 August last year when he was fatally injured. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews...
BBC
Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim
Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Remains were first recovered...
BBC
Dorset Police hunt man who hit seagull with cricket bat
Police are looking for a man who reportedly hit a seagull with a cricket bat. The RSPCA said the bird was left with a broken wing and had to be put to sleep. The incident happened on Marine Parade, near to Poco Pizza, in Lyme Regis, at about 15:50 BST on 17 July.
BBC
Daniel Morgan murder: Ex-Met chief may have breached standards, watchdog says
Former Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick may have breached professional standards relating to the murder of a private detective, a review has found. Daniel Morgan was found in the car park of the Golden Lion pub, south London, with an axe in his head in 1987. The police watchdog...
BBC
Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
BBC
South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers
Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
BBC
Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police
Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
BBC
Becci Rees-Hughes: Beverley Woman stabbed to death by partner - police
A woman found dead at a house in East Yorkshire was stabbed to death by her partner, police have confirmed. Becci Rees-Hughes' body was found at a property in Samman Road, Beverley, on 25 July after officers received reports of concern for safety. Detectives said she died of "multiple stab...
Comments / 0