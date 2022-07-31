ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police probe into unexplained death at East Kilbride Sports Club

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair

A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Breonna Taylor: US police charged over shooting death

Four US police officers have been arrested and charged over the fatal 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor. Ms Taylor was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, by plainclothes police who were executing a "no-knock" search warrant. The hospital worker, 26, was shot as officers stormed the apartment just after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
BBC

Hillsborough Park: Second teen arrested over stabbing of girl, 13

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield. A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday after the incident at Hillsborough Park on 26 July, South Yorkshire Police said. He has since been released on bail and placed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sam Brown death: Murder charge over fatal shooting at park party

A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering another man who was shot dead at a gathering of about 100 people in an east London park. Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, was injured at Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, in the early hours of the gathering on 24 July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Southwick woman dies after taking 'strong diazepam'

Police have issued a warning over a batch of "particularly strong drugs" after a woman died in Sunderland. Northumbria Police said the woman in her 30s died after taking what they believe was blue diazepam tablets in Southwick. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the...
BBC

Men convicted over Brazil fire that killed 242 go free

A court in Brazil has overturned the conviction of four men who were sentenced to long terms in prison over a deadly nightclub fire. The blaze in the Kiss nightclub in the southern city of Santa Maria in 2013 killed 242 people. It erupted when a band playing at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham mill fire: Further human remains discovery suggests third victim

Further human remains have been found at a mill after four Vietnamese nationals were reported missing following a huge fire. The latest discovery indicates a third victim of the blaze at Bismark House Mill in Bower Street, Oldham, on 7 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Remains were first recovered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dorset Police hunt man who hit seagull with cricket bat

Police are looking for a man who reportedly hit a seagull with a cricket bat. The RSPCA said the bird was left with a broken wing and had to be put to sleep. The incident happened on Marine Parade, near to Poco Pizza, in Lyme Regis, at about 15:50 BST on 17 July.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Claire Holland: Man re-arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman 10 years ago amid a forensic search of a pub. Claire Holland, 32, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre. Avon and Somerset Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers

Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Soham murders: Ian Huntley's press interviews alerted police

Twenty years ago a community was ripped apart when Soham murderer Ian Huntley brutally killed schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The hunt for their killer and clues that helped identify Huntley as the killer revolutionised policing with the introduction of a national police database. How did it happen?. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY

