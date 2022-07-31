Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1960s

www.erienewsnow.com
‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly: ‘I’m So Sorry’
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam. Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.
Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison
Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
A former funeral home operator pleads guilty to stealing human remains and selling them, prosecutors say
A former Colorado funeral home operator has pleaded guilty to stealing and then selling hundreds of human bodies or body parts to people who were buying the remains for scientific, medical or educational purposes, according to prosecutors.
Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
Nurse Allegedly Caught Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Jail For Gunna
Gunna, who has been in behind bars for about 2 months now over his alleged involvement in a massive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act case, has been hit with an inflammatory accusation involving jail contraband.
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Chicago man pleads guilty to stalking R. Kelly victim
July 26 (UPI) -- A Chicago man who said he was a manager, adviser and friend of R. Kelly has pleaded guilty to having threatened, harassed and blackmailed one of the disgraced R&B singer's victims. Donnell Russell, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly to one...
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is ordered by judge to be deposed about the conservatorship he presided over for 13 years
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears on Wednesday was ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to take part in a deposition about his actions heading the conservatorship the pop star was under for more than 13 years. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie, 70, must schedule a deposition by...
Derek Chauvin Receives Federal Sentencing For George Floyd's Murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges more than two years after George Floyd's murder, CNN reports. On Thursday (July 7), a federal judge announced that Chauvin was sentenced to 252 months in prison for his role...
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case
On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!. Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”
Former Marine is accused of leading neo-Nazi group and planning to attack a New York synagogue
A former Marine is accused of leading a neo-Nazi group that was alleged to have been planning an attack on a New York synagogue. Matthew Belanger is charged with gun violations and could spend up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted, according to court documents. A criminal...
Two Former Cops Convicted in George Floyd’s Death Sentenced to Prison
Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted in the death of George Floyd. KTTC reports that Kueng was the first of the two officers to be sentenced on Wednesday, and was ordered to serve three years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release. Thao was sentenced during a second hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was ordered to serve three and half years in federal prison.
Louisiana woman is arrested after trying to hire killer on RentAHitman.com to take out her love rival
A New Orleans woman is facing murder-for-hire charges after she inadvertently tried to book a hitman to take out a love rival on a website that is linked to the FBI. Zandra Ellis, 33, was taken into custody by the feds this week in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Louisiana after discussing the hit with an undercover agent, according to the criminal complaint in the case.
Jason Alexander officially pleads not guilty after crashing Britney Spears’ wedding
Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has officially entered a not guilty plea after attempting to crash the pop star’s wedding last month, Page Six has learned. Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister tells us Alexander, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on the criminal complaint in Ventura County Superior Court, where he appeared from jail via Zoom.
Wealthy dentist Lawrence Rudolph found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks. Rudolph was charged...
Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say
Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and charged...
Colorado funeral home director pleads guilty to selling body parts
A Colorado funeral home operator pleaded guilty on Tuesday to mail fraud charges for selling body parts from corpses while giving clients fake ashes. Megan Hess, 45, who operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home, faces up to 20 years behind bars for the count of mail fraud. Prosecutors agreed to drop five additional counts of mail fraud and three counts of transporting hazardous material charges against her as part of the agreement, the Daily Sentinel reported.
U.S. Funeral Home Owner Who Sold Body Parts Pleads Guilty to Fraud
(Reuters) - A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting their family members' corpses and selling the body parts without permission, a practice exposed in a 2018 Reuters investigative report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-bodies-funeral. Megan Hess, who operated a...
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
