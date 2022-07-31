Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony

katv.com
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
Little Rock police ID man killed Monday on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police have identified a man killed Monday morning on Whispering Pines Drive.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
LRPD: Woman dead after hit and run in west Little Rock
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
Little Rock experiences two homicides Monday
Little Rock experienced two unrelated homicides Monday. The next will mark the 50th of the year so far.
Filings show suspect in Heights killing is son of former judge, has battled mental issues
Court records paint a father's desperate plea to help his son battling mental health issues in the year prior to a killing in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock.
Vandalism becomes growing problem for North Little Rock community club
Vandalism is a problem the Indian Hills Community Club in North Little Rock says is happening repeatedly, putting them financially between a rock and hard place.
Pine Bluff holds youth violence forum with national experts
People in Jefferson County met Tuesday night to discuss solutions to youth violence. Officials and citizens questioned national experts on preventing gang violence and improving the juvenile justice system.
KATV
Stuttgart families seek answers and justice for the death of loved ones to gun violence
STUTTGART (KATV) — Stuttgart families on Tuesday took part in a peaceful protest. Many of those families gathered at the Arkansas County prosecuting attorney's office to seek answers and receive justice for their loved ones due to gun violence. One of the residents who brought the community together told...
KATV
Criminal investigation underway into death of Jonesboro police officer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police confirmed Wednesday that a criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances leading to the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. Parks died July 17 while in North Little Rock for training. At the time, ASP said Parks collapsed shortly after...
KATV
LRPD investigating Monday night shooting at Kroger; female victim in stable condition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Monday night shooting incident that left one woman in critical condition. According to authorities, police responded to reports of the incident at Kroger on Geyer Springs Road at around 7:49 p.m. 20-year-old William McDowell was arrested and charged with...
LRPD investigating Monday afternoon shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
KTLO
Woman, minor dead after crash in Hot Spring County, troopers say
A crash in Hot Spring County on Sunday afternoon left an 80-year-old woman and a minor dead, troopers said. A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states Rebecca Welday of Pearcy and a passenger, an unidentified minor, died after the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. They were traveling north...
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia woman hurt in crash that kills 2
Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 7 near Bismarck. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Rebecca Welday and an unnamed juvenile died July 31 in a two-car accident that happened at about 2:40 p.m. on state Highway 7 near the intersection of Edgewood Drive.
Little Rock police: Man found dead after shooting in southwest part of the city
Little Rock police said one person was found dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city.
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
salineriverchronicle.com
Logging brothers keep the faith amid industry challenges
MONTICELLO, Arkansas — Hard work, faith and a used chicken truck turned out to be a solid foundation for Reggie and Chris Goodman’s logging business. The Goodman’s, of Monticello, are a Black family building a business in the South, growing the logging company they bought from their parents.
KATV
Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
