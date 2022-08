Midway outfielder Gabe Watson was chosen as an honorable-mention selection on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team. Watson hit .347 with 34 hits, 26 runs, nine doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBIs as a senior in 2022. He was named the District 11-6A Offensive MVP and will continue his baseball career at Amarillo College.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO