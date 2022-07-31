Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in August 2022

www.thewrap.com
Related
Popculture
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL・
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
RELATED PEOPLE
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter
Just wow. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, who will be 82 this December, walked the… The post ‘Knots Landing’ Star Donna Mills, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Her Daughter appeared first on Outsider.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery
Warning: This story contains plots details from Monday night's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad." Monday's episode of Better Call Saul — titled "Breaking Bad" as a wink not just to the mothership/ Krystal Ship but Breaking Bad's season 2 episode "Better Call Saul" — indeed delivered the guest stars that everyone had been waiting for since Saul co-creator Peter Gould teased their appearance before the final season began. Or, actually, since season 1 began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
‘Surface’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in the Apple TV+ Series?
“Who do you trust when you can’t trust yourself?” That’s the question Apple TV+‘s new psychological thriller Surface asks and attempts to answer over the course of its first season. The series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine, stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022
August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 1
Maybe sending four teenage girls after a rage-filled Navy SEAL wasn't such a good idea. Chris Pratt's The Terminal retained its No. 1 spot over the weekend, despite competition from the new sci-fi series Paper Girls. In fact, The Terminal List can now boast that it's been No. 1 for a full month, having taken the spot since its debut on July 1. Paper Girls sits at No. 2, bumping everything else down a notch in Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows list. The real test for The Terminal List will come later this week, when Prime Video debuts four new releases, including the films Thirteen Lives and Licorice Pizza. Plus, a whole lot of classic films just arrived on Prime Video; here's the full list.
‘Batgirl’ Directors “Saddened and Shocked” After Movie Is Shelved
A day after the surprising news that Batgirl will not be released, the filmmakers behind the project are speaking out. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah,” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in a statement posted to Instagram.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' and 'Scoob!: Holiday Haunt'...
Collider
'Max Headroom' to Make His Return to TV in Reboot From AMC Networks
Deadline is reporting that a 1980s icon is about to make his return to TV. AMC Networks is teaming up with Elijah Wood’s production company SpectreVision to develop a drama series reboot of Max Headroom, the snarky "first artificial intelligence" the world ever saw. Additionally, Matt Frewer is set to reprise his role as the title character, with Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell on board to write the series and serve as showrunner.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Keep Breathing’ Ending Explained: Can Netflix’s Melissa Barrera-led Hit Score A Second Season?
Keep Breathing is currently the number one show on Netflix. In your face, Manifest! Premiering Thursday, July 28 on the streamer, the six-episode survival drama stars Melissa Barrera as Liv, a New York lawyer whose private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier. Liv, the lone survivor, is forced to battle a potent mix of the unforgiving wilderness and past personal demons as she fights to stay alive. Also, a bear swipes her last snack bar, which is just plain rude. The limited series has earned mixed reviews (it currently has a 43% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes), but Barrera, who you...
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0