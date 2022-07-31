ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama’s 25 best suburbs

2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Tuberville
kiss951.com

Reporter At Alabama Execution Forced to Change Her Skirt And Shoes

An Alabama official is being questioned for telling a journalist her skirt was too short to witness an execution. The AL.com journalist, Ivana Hrynkiw says she had worn the skirt to previous executions “without incident.” Hrynkiw was prompted to borrow fishing waders from a colleague. The Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson then proceeded to take issue with her open-toe high-heeled shoes, claiming they were too revealing.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Command#North Alabama#Space Force#Defense Department#The U S Space Command#Pentagon#Republican#The Proposed Action#Redstone Arsenal
AL.com

Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
tvliving.com

Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy