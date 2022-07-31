Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?

americanmilitarynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Gen. Kellogg calls on SCOTUS to grant late soldier’s Purple Heart blocked by Army
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined a legal brief on Monday arguing for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a Purple Heart decoration to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry. Berry was injured in the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood shooting...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
Feds promise help to Alabama communities, others plagued by raw sewage problems
When there’s heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama electronic voting machine lawsuit set for Montgomery court hearing
A Montgomery judge has scheduled a hearing for August 30 on the state attorney general’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard and others alleging that Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines are susceptible to hacking and should not be used in the election in November.
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor Kay Ivey holds big fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers
Governor Kay Ivey continues to enjoy a huge fundraising advantage over her Democratic challenger in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws
Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is hammering incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp following reports that the cancellation of Music Midtown, an annual Atlanta music festival, was due to Georgia's permissive gun laws. In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his views on...
kiss951.com
Reporter At Alabama Execution Forced to Change Her Skirt And Shoes
An Alabama official is being questioned for telling a journalist her skirt was too short to witness an execution. The AL.com journalist, Ivana Hrynkiw says she had worn the skirt to previous executions “without incident.” Hrynkiw was prompted to borrow fishing waders from a colleague. The Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson then proceeded to take issue with her open-toe high-heeled shoes, claiming they were too revealing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates
Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?
ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Alabama lumber company benefits from second grant award
(The Center Square) – Jasper Lumber Co. will receive funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission that will be infused with a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded in March. A release from the governor's office said 60 new jobs will be created by the grant.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
tvliving.com
Experience nostalgia at Huntsville revisited
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, you might find something that fascinates you about history. Imagine finding an old picture of a place you visit now, in disbelief of what it used to look like. That’s exactly what happens when people walk into Huntsville Revisited.
Comments / 1