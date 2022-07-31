Christopher Morel starting Sunday for Chicago

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is likely to be traded before the trade deadline and there are four main teams that seem to be interested. Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that the Chicago Cubs are getting “huge interest” in outfielder Ian Happ. Heyman cites the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers as fits for Happ. It’s easy to see why the Cubs are getting so much interest: he’s one of the best outfielders on the market.

